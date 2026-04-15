American livestreamer Johnny Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, has been sentenced to six months in prison with hard labour in South Korea after being found guilty of multiple offences, including distributing sexually explicit deepfake content.

The 24-year-old was convicted at the Seoul Western District Court on 15 April 2026. According to KBS, the court also imposed an additional 20 days of detention and banned him from working in roles involving children and adolescents for five years.

The case centres on a series of livestreamed incidents and the creation and distribution of manipulated sexual images without consent. Prosecutors had sought a three-year sentence, citing the severity and repeated nature of the offences, but the court imposed a shorter custodial term. Ismael was taken into custody immediately following the ruling.

Who Is Johnny Somali

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, known online as Johnny Somali, is an American livestreamer who built an audience through confrontational and often controversial public broadcasts.

His content frequently involved filming interactions with members of the public while travelling abroad, including in Japan and South Korea. These broadcasts often featured disruptive behaviour in public spaces, which drew criticism and, in some cases, legal consequences.

In South Korea, his streams became the focus of significant public attention after a series of incidents that were widely shared online and reported by local media.

Johnny Somali has been found guilty of all charges in South Korea and has been sentenced to prison with labor pic.twitter.com/6EA9TQ4r7D — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 15, 2026

Deepfake Charges Central to Case

The most serious charges related to the production and distribution of deepfake content. The court found that Ismael had created and shared fabricated explicit images depicting individuals without their consent.

Under South Korean law, these offences fall under the Special Act on Sexual Violence Crimes, which carries significant penalties. The court treated these violations as a central factor in securing a conviction on all counts.

During proceedings, Ismael disputed elements of the allegations, particularly those linked to deepfake content, but was ultimately found guilty.

Statue Incident Sparked Backlash

Read more 8 Charges That Got Johnny Somali 6 Months Prison Labour in Korea – Deepfakes, Business Obstruction & More Detailed 8 Charges That Got Johnny Somali 6 Months Prison Labour in Korea – Deepfakes, Business Obstruction & More Detailed

In October 2024, Ismael livestreamed himself kissing the 'Statue of Peace' in Seoul and performing a lewd dance in front of the monument. The statue commemorates victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, often referred to as 'comfort women', during the period of Japanese colonial rule.

According to JoongAng Ilbo, the broadcast and subsequent remarks about the monument triggered widespread public backlash and intensified scrutiny of his conduct. He later issued an apology, stating he 'did not know about the importance of the statue' and that his actions were intended to entertain viewers.

However, reporting from Maeil Business noted that this explanation was criticised, with observers pointing to earlier remarks in which he appeared to acknowledge the historical context.

Sentence Lower Than Requested

Prosecutors had recommended a three-year prison sentence, arguing that the offences caused significant harm and warranted a stronger penalty. However, the court imposed a six-month sentence, along with additional restrictions.

Johnny Somali has been sentenced to PRISON WITH LABOR, no suspended sentence. He will be going to a specialized labor prison, his phones will be confiscated and he also will receive offender status. Somali may appeal within 1 week. — Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) April 15, 2026

Ismael was immediately remanded in custody following the verdict. The ruling also included a five-year ban on employment involving minors, reflecting the seriousness of the offences linked to digital content.

Case Highlights Wider Crackdown

The case has drawn attention in South Korea as part of wider efforts to address harmful online behaviour, particularly involving deepfake content and livestreamed public disruption.

Authorities have increased enforcement against digital sexual offences and disruptive content created for online audiences. While the sentence was lower than requested, the conviction on all charges marks the conclusion of a case that has received sustained national and international attention.