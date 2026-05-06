A viral Reddit post showing Starbucks tabletops so small they can 'barely hold a couple drinks' has reignited customer frustration with the coffee chain's redesigned store interiors and raised fresh questions about whether the company still wants people to stay.

The post, shared on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, drew thousands of upvotes and comments from customers venting about furniture that appears built to discourage lingering. 'They really don't want you staying long,' one user wrote. Another added, 'Starbucks used to be comfortable and even a little cozy man...'

The backlash arrives as Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol faces a separate firestorm for calling a $9 (£6.63) customised coffee a 'really affordable premium experience' during an appearance on The Wall Street Journal's 'What's News' podcast last week.

Against a backdrop of consumer anxiety, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol says a focus on experience and faster service is luring customers back to its coffee shops.



🎧 Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/n0zZA4Wbvi pic.twitter.com/NnDGqKv2z7 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 29, 2026

One Reddit user didn't let the irony pass. 'Maybe that's part of the 'experience' its CEO was describing about last week,' they wrote.

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Shrinking Stores, Shrinking Tables

The small tables aren't a design accident. They represent a complex shift in Starbucks' strategy. While a 2025 Restaurant Dive report noted the chain is 'looking to decrease footprints' in some areas, the company's current 'Uplift' program aims to renovate 1,000 stores by the end of 2026 with a focus on 'cosier' seating and warmer lighting. Despite the viral complaints about tiny tabletops, Starbucks' official plan claims it is actually adding 25,000 new seats across the US to reclaim its identity as a 'third place'.

But for the millions of remote workers, freelancers, and students who once treated Starbucks as a de facto office, cosier doesn't mean more functional. A table too small to hold a laptop and a latte doesn't invite work. It invites you to leave.

The 'Third Place' Promise Fades

Starbucks built its brand around the 'third place', the communal space between home and work where customers could gather, study, or linger over a drink. Former CEO Howard Schultz championed that identity for decades, inspired by the cafe culture he discovered in Italy.

That vision now appears to be disappearing. 'It was originally imagined and marketed as your 'third place', one Reddit user wrote. 'Now it's get it and get out like everywhere else....and mostly drivethru.'

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A Billion-Dollar Overhaul and Hundreds of Closures

The furniture redesign is only one piece of Niccol's restructuring plan. Starbucks closed more than 600 company-operated stores in North America during fiscal year 2025 as part of its 'Back to Starbucks' strategy, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The $1 billion (£763 million) restructuring also cut 900 corporate jobs and removed 30% of the food and drink menu.

Drive-thru, mobile orders, and delivery now make up the majority of Starbucks' US transactions. The chain is also piloting a new, smaller-format store prototype designed to lower build costs while delivering what Niccol called 'a full coffeehouse experience' in less space, he said during the company's Q4 2025 earnings call.

Rivals Sense an Opening

Starbucks' shift comes as competition intensifies. Dutch Bros now operates more than 1,000 US locations and plans to double that count by 2030. Meanwhile, premium players like Blue Bottle have expanded to over 110 US stores. These rivals, alongside independent shops, are increasingly drawing in customers who still crave the communal, linger-friendly experience Starbucks once defined.

Chris Kayes, a management professor at George Washington University, told the Associated Press in January that customers seeking a cosy or premium experience may have already moved on. The coffee giant's identity as something 'special and unique', he said, isn't what it used to be.

For a company charging $9 for what it calls a 'premium experience', a tabletop that can't hold two drinks tells its own story.