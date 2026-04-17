A chilling investigation has uncovered a global online network where women are allegedly drugged, abused and filmed without their knowledge, with the footage shared and sold to viewers worldwide.

According to a CNN investigation, one major platform alone attracts around 62 million visits in a single month and hosts more than 20,000 videos categorised as so-called 'sleep content', depicting women who appear unconscious or heavily sedated.

The scale of the network has led experts to warn of a growing international crisis, with perpetrators using online forums, chat groups and encrypted platforms to exchange advice and evade detection.

From High-Profile Trial to Global Network

Public awareness of this type of abuse first surged during the 2024 trial of Dominique Pelicot in France. Prosecutors said Pelicot orchestrated the repeated rape of his wife, who was assaulted more than 200 times by dozens of men while she was drugged unconscious.

While the case shocked the public, CNN reports it was not an isolated incident but part of a broader online ecosystem that continues to expand even after some platforms linked to the case were shut down.

Inside the Online 'Sleep Content' Communities

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The investigation found that videos are often tagged with labels such as '#passedout' and '#eyecheck', the latter used by users to indicate that a victim is asleep.

In some clips, perpetrators reportedly lift victims' eyelids to demonstrate unconsciousness. Certain videos have drawn tens of thousands of views, highlighting the scale of engagement.

More concerning, however, is the nature of the discussions taking place alongside the content.

In one chat, users exchanged advice on how to drug victims, with one warning: 'ALWAYS start low... you're thinking long game.'

Another user described how substances were administered in drinks, adding that the victim 'was not out enough', suggesting a calculated approach to abuse.

CNN also uncovered individuals claiming to sell so-called 'sleeping liquids' for around €150 (£128), marketed as 'tasteless and odourless' substances that would ensure victims 'won't remember anything'.

Abuse Filmed and Sold for Profit

Beyond sharing content, the investigation revealed that some users are monetising abuse through livestreams.

In one exchange cited by CNN, a user admitted: 'That night three guys bought... and I streamed my unconscious wife to them.'

When asked whether viewers directed the acts, the user responded: 'They told me what to do and I did it.'

Payments are often made using cryptocurrency, allowing perpetrators to operate with anonymity across borders.

Survivors Speak of Betrayal and Trauma

While many victims remain unaware, others have come forward with accounts of long-term abuse carried out by partners.

Zoe Watts, from Devon, said she discovered her husband had been drugging her for years using her son's medication.

'You don't expect anything other than innocence to come from your partner,' she told CNN.

Another survivor, Amanda Stanhope, described waking up with injuries and no memory of events, only to be told she was imagining things.

'He was trying to change my reality,' she said.

In Italy, a woman identified as Valentina said she only realised what had happened after finding videos of her abuse.

'I can't conceive of the fact that a woman could be treated like slaughterhouse meat,' she said.

Experts Warn of 'Online Rape Academy'

Experts say these communities are not just sharing content but actively reinforcing abusive behaviour.

Psychologist Annabelle Montagne told CNN that users form a sense of 'brotherhood', creating bonds that validate their actions.

French lawmaker Sandrine Josso went further, describing such networks as an 'online rape academy' where individuals are effectively taught how to commit abuse.

Law professor Clare McGlynn added that the growing presence of such material 'glorifies' abuse and is not being taken seriously enough by society.

Why These Crimes Are Hard to Detect

Drug-facilitated sexual assault remains difficult to track and prosecute.

A World Health Organisation spokesperson told CNN that reliable data is 'scarce by design', as many victims do not report incidents due to memory loss, shame or confusion.

In England and Wales, around 43% of sexual assaults involve a partner or ex-partner, while the proportion of victims assaulted while unconscious has risen to 23%, according to recent data.

Conviction rates remain low, further complicating efforts to tackle the issue.

A Growing Threat Operating in Plain Sight

The investigation highlights how perpetrators are increasingly using prescription drugs that are easier to obtain and harder to detect, allowing abuse to continue undetected for years.

Meanwhile, technology companies face mounting pressure to act. While some platforms say they remove harmful content, critics argue enforcement remains inconsistent.

As long as these online spaces exist, experts warn, the abuse will continue to evolve.

For survivors, the consequences are lifelong.

As one woman put it, the most unsettling realisation came too late: 'You don't worry about who you lie next to... until it's too late.'