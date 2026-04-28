China's top economic planning body has blocked Meta from acquiring Manus AI, a Singapore-based startup with its core technology built in China, in a ruling that ordered the $2 billion-plus deal fully unwound. The decision, issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), lands as one of the most direct uses of Chinese regulatory authority to stop American capital from securing a Chinese-origin AI asset.

Manus is a general-purpose AI agent platform whose software can plan and complete complex, multi-step tasks on its own, all without human intervention every step of the way. The startup was founded in China, but then it moved its corporate registration to Singapore before the deal was struck. This sort of maneuver has been described by Beijing officials as 'Singapore washing.' This is not an uncommon practice, where Chinese technology companies reincorporate in a neutral jurisdiction to sidestep regulatory scrutiny while leaving their engineering operations, intellectual property, and talent base in China. Manus' development teams were based in Beijing and Wuhan at the time of the acquisition, according to a NYTimes report.

That geographic detail is precisely the thread Beijing pulled.

Why NDRC Moved Against Singapore-Registered Company

NDRC's authority over a Singapore-incorporated entity is based on where the underlying technology was actually created. As per the Chinese law, intellectual property developed on domestic soil by domestic teams is considered a domestic asset, regardless of where the holding company is registered. Regulators could assert authority over the transaction by establishing that Manus' product was built in Beijing and Wuhan while citing concerns about the transfer of advanced technology to a foreign acquirer.

'Clearly after Manusgate, founders will know that if you start in China, you stay in China,' said Duncan Clark, an early advisor to Alibaba and chairman of consultancy firm BDA China, according to CNBC. 'We know the deal was already in trouble, but this draconian development is on the more extreme side of the likely outcomes.'

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These technology transfer concerns, according to Fast Company, were the explicit reasons for Beijing's objection. The order requires a complete unwind of the acquisition. But the complication is the deal appears to have already closed before the NDRC ruling was issued, placing both Meta and Manus in a legally and operationally murky spot. Neither company had issued a public statement addressing the unwind order as of the time of reporting.

NDRC's intervention is not an isolated response to a single deal. Beijing has issued broader directives requiring government approval before American capital can be invested in major Chinese AI companies, explicitly naming Moonshot AI, StepFun, and ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent of TikTok, as entities subject to the new approval framework, Investing reported. In that context, Manus block was less a targeted penalty and more a field test of a regulatory posture Chinese authorities now intend to apply broadly.

China's Capital Firewall Extends Beyond Manus

US-China technology rivalry is not new, but the move marks a real escalation. For years, the conflict played out mostly through export controls on semiconductors, restrictions on Huawei Technologies' access to American components, and visa constraints on researchers. But blocking a completed capital transaction shifts the terrain entirely. The NDRC is not simply preventing future deals, it is asserting power to reverse deals that have already been executed.

Regulators are reportedly moving to restrict "red chip" listings, the practice of Chinese companies listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through offshore holding structures to access foreign capital markets. If executed, the restriction would close one of the last remaining channels through which Chinese technology companies could raise money from American institutional investors without triggering NDRC scrutiny.

China's AI market, despite the new capital controls, is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2030, according to a figure cited by Morgan Stanley. Beijing appears to be calculating that domestic demand and state-backed funding can sustain AI development without American capital.