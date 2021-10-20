Nico Rosberg remains the only driver in Formula 1 to beat seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in similar machinery, when he won the 2016 Drivers' title when the two drivers were teammates at Mercedes. The German called time on his racing career immediately after his title triumph, but has now opened up on what it took to beat his former best friend.

Rosberg and Hamilton formed a close friendship coming up through the junior formula categories. They celebrated each other's triumphs even when they were in different teams in F1, but their relationship soured once the Briton joined Mercedes to race alongside his long-time friend.

Their friendship turned into a bitter rivalry which threatened to rip Mercedes apart, despite the Silver Arrows dominating the field in the new Hybrid Era that was introduced in 2014. Hamilton won the Drivers' titles in 2014 and 2015 before Rosberg claimed the title after a tight battle in 2016.

Hamilton is in a similar battle this season with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, and Rosberg has opened up about what it took to beat the British racer, who is widely considered the greatest the sport has ever seen. The 36-year-old recorded his 100th race win at the Russian Grand Prix and is almost certain to add to that before the 2021 season concludes.

"To win a Formula One World Championship, first of all you need to look at your rival," Rosberg told Square Mile. In this case it was Lewis, he was the only real rival, and he's now proven to be the best of all time, so the level is unbelievably high."

Rosberg spoke about Hamilton's weaknesses, which he feels could resurface at any point during the a title battle. The Briton is known to lose motivation, which in turn results in mistakes either on track or in terms of strategy.

"As is the case with any human, there's also some weaknesses," he added. "And then Lewis also has these periods where he loses a bit of motivation – he has these dips in form – and there it's important to maximise those moments, to keep him down for a bit longer. If all these ingredients come together you stand a chance, and that's what happened in 2016."