Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has made it clear that he does not feel like retirement is in his horizon despite having signed only a one year deal with Mercedes for this season.

Hamilton was the subject of retirement speculations when his contract renewal dragged on until just two weeks before testing started for the 2021 season. However, the Briton says that he is more excited than ever. He also said that he agreed to start contract negotiations with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff much earlier this year.

Read more F1: Red Bull is the faster car, admits Mercedes

"In the current position I'm in I don't feel like this is the end," he said, in an interview published on the Formula 1 website.

Hamilton said that the reason behind his renewed enthusiasm for the sport is the fact that it seems like it will be a more competitive season.

"I think this looks like this could be the most exciting season yet; we've got new teams, we've got new formats, and it's [the competition is] closer," he said.

His comments likely stem from the results of pre-season testing, wherein the Red Bull cars appeared to be very strong. Fans are hopeful that the test results are a true indication of the competitiveness of Christian Horner's team, in order to have a more entertaining season. "We're currently not the fastest, and how are we going to work together, how are we going to unite in order to get to where we want to be?" Hamilton said.

However, many still believe that Mercedes may have been sandbagging and are yet to unleash their true potential. Either way, there are only a few hours left before free practice sessions begin for the opening race of the season in Bahrain. Come Saturday, March 27, the true pace of the cars will become evident.

Hamilton says that while he does not feel closer to retirement, the next eight months may still influence his decision. "I love what I'm doing, and I've arrived more excited than I have in a long time," he added.