The Silverstone circuit is set to host what Lewis Hamilton calls a "super weird" Formula 1 race weekend. Not only will there be no fans watching from the stands, there will also be two back-to-back races at Silverstone this season.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020 Formula 1 season. The opening race was supposed to have been held in Melbourne back in March, but the escalating threat of COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the event. For several months, there was serious doubt about whether there will even be a 2020 F1 season at all.

Fast forward to the end of July and three Grands Prix have successfully been staged albeit with a very different setup. As mentioned, none of the races had an audience. Strict social distancing is being observed in the paddock and there has been constant testing of the participating team personnel and venue staff members.

Another major change is the fact that the season has been centred only in Europe. Most of the participating teams are based in the continent and staying within close proximity to team headquarters leads to a more efficient logistical plan. Reducing travel also reduces the chance of exposure for those who will be participating. Not to mention, with borders being opened and closed all over the world, it just makes more sense to stay within the confines of the European Union and neighbouring countries.

This leads us to the reason why the two opening races of the season were held at the Red Bull ring in Austria earlier this month. While the Formula 1 bubble stayed COVID-19 free throughout the double header, a simple move to Hungary for the third race already yielded positive coronavirus test results.

F1: Two test positive for COVID -19 ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix Read more

The Silverstone circuit will also be hosting two races, and British driver Lewis Hamilton admits that the situation is less than ideal.

"The atmosphere [at races this season] is night and day different and it's something I'm still coming to terms with."

Hamilton told the BBC that he revels in the opportunity to interact with the fans at his home race. Unfortunately, there won't be any fans present this year. Last year, over 350,000 fans turned up at Silverstone over the race weekend.

Nevertheless, the Formula 1 season is well and truly underway. A recent spike in coronavirus cases in the region has led to fresh travel restrictions. For the most part, participants of major sporting events have not been severely affected. It remains to be seen if things will remain that way and whether or not enough races can be staged to qualify as a full championship season.

The race at Silverstone this weekend will only be the fourth of the season. Hamilton currently leads his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, by five points.