2021 would mark a historic year for Formula One, as the first-ever Miami Grand Prix in the United States is all set to be inaugurated. However, some obstacles are coming up as locals are protesting the race because of the expected noise and its impact.

An agreement has already been signed between the motor race institution and Florida's iconic Hard Rock Stadium regarding the Miami GP's commencement. According to official announcements, a custom-built track will surround the stadium in Florida City, where the race is to be held every year starting 2021. The stadium is currently home to the popular NFL side, Miami Dolphins.

According to the preliminary plans, the parking area and the space surrounding the playground will be utilised for building the most-awaited track. The plan includes some portion of the public road, which is why some dark cloud is still hovering over the deal. Residents surrounding the venue expressed their worries regarding the impact of the race.

Acoustics experts already issued a warning that the noise because of the race might cross over 120 decibels, which is equivalent to the sound of an airplane taking off. As of now, the race still needs some approvals from public bodies, including that of the Miami-Dade County Commission.

According to the Guardian, County commissioner Barbara Jordan already opposed the hosting of the race around the stadium. Recently, she met with the locals and it seems that she is far away from changing her initial thoughts.

She said to the media, "It solidified my position as a no, in terms of something this community does not want." Sources also claim that the Miami Gardens Mayor, Oliver Gilbert is also opposing the race.

According to the Miami-Dade commissioner Betty T Ferguson, the race is likely to produce a lot of problems for the locals, especially if it happens around the stadium. To justify her point, Ferguson mentioned that the proposed racing track will be surrounded by bedroom communities. As a result, excessive noise would cause serious consequences for the residents. Besides, she also claimed that the event might turn out to be an environmentally devastating.