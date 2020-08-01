The Wembley Stadium is set to host the FA Cup final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC on Saturday, August 1 at 5:30 pm BST.

Arsenal had a very disappointing 2019-20 Premier League season, finishing only in eight place. The dismal league result means that the Gunners are hoping to "save their season" with a victory against Chelsea tonight. After having finished at the middle of the league table, their only chance to qualify for the Europa League next season will be via the FA Cup route.

"It was a difficult season, maybe the most difficult in my career, but I know I learned a lot. The FA Cup means a lot. I came to Arsenal to win trophies," said Arsenal player Alexandre Lacazette.

Both Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be aiming to lift their first trophy as a top flight head coach. Arteta experienced great success during his time a Pep Guardiola's former assistant at Manchester City. Meanwhile, Lampard is a highly decorated former Chelsea player. Both managers are no strangers to winning trophies, but this is the first opportunity for either of them to secure some silverware as a Premier League head coach.

Arteta took over Arsenal only in December, and he will be keen to prove that they have made major improvements since then. He also faced a setback in the middle of the season, after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Luckily, he only suffered a mild case and was able to return when the season restarted in June.

Lampard on the other hand, had a stuttering start as Chelsea manager but eventually got his groove and managed to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for the Blues. An intense final week at the Premier League proved that he could lead the team under immense pressure in crucial matches.

According to BBC, Arsenal will be missing the services of Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Martinelli.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear if Kepa Arrizabalaga or Willy Caballero will start in goal for Chelsea. Both N'Golo Kante and Brazil winger Willian are expected to start.