This month, the highly successful "Fallout" series is set to celebrate a major milestone. The first game, "Fallout" was released on October 10, 1997, which means that the gaming franchise is turning 25 years old this month.

Of course, Bethesda is thankful for the game's millions of long-time fans and has launched a month-long celebration in October to mark the momentous event. Among other things, the company is making "Fallout 76," the latest game of the franchise" free for the week, according to PCGamer.com.

"While we're celebrating 25 years of Fallout all month long, take a look at everything that's coming this week," Bethesda posted on Twitter. The post included a link to the company's blog post that detailed its activities for the month.

Released in 2018, "Fallout 76" is very different from the original 1997 "Fallout" game, which is an isometric RPG with turn-based combat set in a grim post-war world. The new game, however, is a multiplayer-first-person title that focuses more on action over role-playing. While "Fallout 76" got mixed reviews when it launched, it has since racked up 13 million players, thanks to Bethesda's support and updates taking into account players' input.

Fallout 76's free week will start on October 4 and end on October 11. Bethesda will also release a Post-Apocalypse Loyalty Simulator (PALS) questionnaire to aid new players in choosing a faction that suits them. Additionally, there will be rewards for Prime Gaming and Xbox Game Pass users, the seasonal event "Invaders From Beyond," and a Livestream celebrating the anniversary on Twitch on October 7.

"The Free Play Week isn't the only way to get your hands on Fallout 76 this month," Bethesda wrote in a blog post. "Until November 1, active Prime Gaming subscribers can pick up the base Fallout 76 game free for PC/Windows Store via Prime Gaming Rewards."

Some players will also get one month of free "Fallout 1st" as part of the Xbox game pass perks. "That's not all! Active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also enjoy a free month of Fallout 1st, available via Xbox Game Pass Perks until October 24," the company added.