The "Fallout" series turns 25 years old this month, and Bethesda plans to launch various promotions, such as giveaways, to celebrate the franchise's major milestone. But what fans won't likely be getting is news on a new title.

Specifically, fans shouldn't expect to get a "Fallout: Las Vegas 2" for now. Developer Obsidian, the team behind the highly successful "Fallout: New Vegas," has tweeted that it is now working on a sequel for now.

Developer Obsidian confirms it's not working on 'Fallout: New Vegas 2'

It would have been the perfect 25th-anniversary gift for fans if the highly-anticipated "Fallout: New Vegas 2" gets an official confirmation. Unfortunately, developer Obisidian won't be doing that for now, and it has the perfect reason for not confirming the title yet.

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the original Fallout! A franchise whose roots helped form us and a world we truly love," Obsidian posted on its Twitter account on October 10. "And before anyone asks, our plates are pretty full right now, so no."

To be clear, Obsidian has not mentioned any game in its post. However, many Fallout fans believe that the developer is obviously referring to either the sequel to "Fallout: New Vegas" or a New Vegas remake, according to Dexerto.

Why Bethesda hasn't confirmed 'Fallout: New Vegas 2' for now?

Unfortunately for fans of the franchise, it looks like the "Fallout: New Vegas 2" or a New Vegas remake isn't being developed for now. However, it's also understandable why this might be the case.

Reports suggest that Bethesda might be busy for now with other titles. "News on a new Fallout title has been very scarce, as Bethesda's currently hard at work on both Starfield and the Elder Scrolls 6," Dexerto opined.

But it does not mean that "Fallout New Vegas 2" won't be coming at all. After all, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb said that there was "a lot of interest" about a potential partnership between Microsoft and Obsidian for developing "Fallout: New Vegas 2" based on supposedly insider sources.