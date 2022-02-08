The family of a 99-year-old woman living in a Blackpool care home watched in shock and horror as they saw her being raped by a carer.

Phillip Carrey (pictured here) was caught on camera sexually assaulting the woman, who suffered from dementia. According to family members, they decided to install a hidden camera in the elder's room after they noticed a change in her behaviour. She did not want any physical contact and feared being left alone.

Read more 20-year-old mother allegedly gang-raped, tortured and paraded through streets

In a statement shared by the Mirror, the family said, "We had noticed her behaviour had changed, she became withdrawn, wouldn't hug or kiss us and she didn't want us to go when we were leaving. And on a couple of occasions, she said things that worried us, suggesting she would be punished."

The family was said to have been concerned that "maybe someone was being unkind or too rough with her." That was when they decided to put a camera in her room to see what was happening.

To their shock and horror, they saw Carrey walk into the old woman's room and rape her. The family said, "Our elderly relative has gone through a horrific ordeal at the hands of someone we trusted to care for her."

It is unclear when the crime happened and at which care home in Blackpool. But the 48-year old has since been arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment after he was presented with forensic evidence and the camera footage. He pleaded guilty to rape, sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, and sexual activity in the presence of a person with a mental disorder by a care worker. He has to serve at least 10 years in jail before he is eligible for parole.

Following the traumatic incident, the victim's family urged others with elderly relatives to always watch for changes in behaviour and listen to what the elders are saying. They admitted that their lives have since been changed as they "struggle to come to terms with what happened."

The elder woman's family also shared their gratitude to the police and those who supported them through the ordeal. They expressed their relief that Carrey has been given the life sentence so he can no longer harm anyone else.