Deep Cove Chalet refused a reservation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, because of their security detail.

The couple has been spending time in Canada while on their six-week sabbatical from royal duties. While they managed to slip away from their public duties this holiday season, they could not slip into one of Vancouver's famous restaurants.

According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were turned away by Sidney, British Columbia's waterfront restaurant Deep Cove Chalet because of their security requirements. It was just too much for co-owner and the establishment's chef, Pierre Koffel.

Pierre's wife Bev revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security detail dropped by the restaurant to inquire about a reservation. She made it clear that she wanted to host the royals but it was her husband who was against the idea.

"They said 'How did you figure out who we were?' And I said 'It wasn't too hard,'" Bev told the Vancouver Sun, adding that she is keeping close to the phone in case Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call in again to make a reservation. She revealed that it was Pierre who initially refused to host the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because of their security detail.

"Anyhow, you know what Pierre's like. We'll see what happens," she laughed, adding that she wants the couple to enjoy their time away from royal duties in Canada. She wished them "peace and quiet" and remarked that they are "so lucky to have them in the area."

"I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it," Bev told the publication.

The restaurant co-owner also shared that she has met with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She also revealed that she bought them a couple of books. Bev noted their love for Africa so she bought them "Paseka: A Little Elephant, Brave by Ruth James and a copy of Neekah's "Knitting Needle," illustrated by her neighbour. Sheena Lott.

As for the royals' presence in Canada, Bev said they have brought popularity to Horth Hill. They have also been seen jogging around the area so it brings the people excitement. Bev said that she hopes everything goes fine for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and wished them the best since they are breaking away from royal tradition.