Billie Eilish had to again postpone her "Where Do We Go" world tour in light of the uncertainty of the pandemic. In return, she has promised to refund her fans for the tickets they purchased, much to their disappointment and anger.

The 18-year-old "Bad Guy" singer took to Twitter to apologise for yet another postponement to her tour. She admitted that she wished she could have seen her fans on tour this year and that she misses performing for them on stage.

Eilish said she and her team tried to look at different scenarios for her "Where Do We Go" world tour" but "none are possible." They are left with the option to refund tickets and VIP passes so the fans can get their money back as soon as possible.

In the meantime, she asked her fans to keep an eye on their emails for more information about their point of purchase. She assured them that they will know when the tour will start once it is safe. She closed her message with a reminder to "stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask."

Fans did not take the announcement kindly, with most of them complaining about having to go through all the trouble of buying tickets again. One said it is "disappointing" since she waited years to see the singer and is not certain that she can get the tickets the second time around.

we literally had to buy resale and pay crazy prices and it was their birthday gift from last year. i don't think we can do that again in the future. god this year is awful

"Getting tickets was nearly impossible the first time they were on sale and now they are gonna be even harder to get. I just wanna keep mine so bad," one more fan reacted.

Literally same my mum and grandma worked so hard to get those tickets. I will wait 3 years until her next tour I don't care just let us keep the tickets!!

"I feel your pain because I sat on customer support for two hours trying to get tickets with my ticket master fan pass and I got logged out four times I started off with four seats and ended it up to the stand," another fan shared.

Eilish initially scheduled her "Where Do We Go" world tour for the Summer of 2020 then moved it to March 2021. Now, she is not certain when she will start touring again given the state of things amid the pandemic.