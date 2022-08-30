Graham Souness has launched a tirade against Lisandro Martinez by claiming the Argentine's lack of height will see him getting "found out" in the Premier League. The ex-Liverpool midfielder was slammed by Manchester United supporters, who labelled him 'out of touch' with the modern game.

The Argentina international joined the Red Devils in a £57 million deal from Ajax earlier this summer. Martinez reunited with Erik ten Hag with whom he spent three seasons in the Eredivisie, and has immediately earned the trust of the Dutch coach at Old Trafford.

Martinez has started all four of United's Premier League games thus far this season, completing the full 90 minutes in three. The Argentine started the first two games alongside skipper Harry Maguire, which Ten Hag's side lost 2-1 and 4-0 to Brighton and Brentford respectively.

The centre-back, who is 5'9", was shown up against Brentford, but has since proven himself during United's wins over Liverpool and Southampton. Martinez started alongside Raphael Varane in the aforementioned games, and was awarded the Man of the Match on both occasions.

Despite his impressive showing in both games, Souness was not impressed. The Liverpool legend said he was "not particularly special" before questioning his reading of the game. Martinez has instantly adhered himself to the United faithful, who have hit back at Souness.

"I would say he's aggressive, and the other thing I don't like about him, he goes to ground too readily, that is not a good sign for a defender, the clever ones stay on their feet and they're reading it," Souness told talkSPORT.

Graeme Souness says #MUFC's "vertically challenged" Martinez will fail in the PL.

"I come back to his size, he will get found out in the Premier League, I fire this question out to the listeners, I've been in the game a long time, I can't tell you anyone that size who's been a success in our game, I think ultimately you get found out."

The United faithful were quick to catch on and slammed Souness for his comments about Martinez. The former Liverpool midfielder was called out for his hatred for Ten Hag's side, while also being labelled "out of touch" with regards to the modern game.

