A farm shop brand has issued an immediate recall of its milk after traces of a dangerous bacteria were found, putting public health at serious risk.

The product, two-litre bottles of Ken's Raw Jersey Milk from Kenneth Hanna's Farm Shop in Northern Ireland, is now classified as unsafe for consumption. Customers are urged to return any affected bottles, with warnings that the bacteria can cause severe illness or even death.

What's Happening?

Kenneth Hanna's Farm Shop has alerted customers that the milk might be contaminated with Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC). This specific strain of bacteria can cause a range of serious health problems in humans. The recall covers all batch and use-by dates, emphasising the need for immediate action.

The Food Standards Agency issued a dire warning about the potential dangers. 'The milk may contain STEC bacteria, which can trigger severe diarrhoea, including bloody diarrhoea. It can also cause abdominal pain and, in extreme cases, haemolytic uremic syndrome (also referred to as HUS), a life-threatening condition that may lead to kidney failure,' the agency stated.

Health Risks and Symptoms

E. coli bacteria are commonly found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals, including humans. When these bacteria contaminate food, they can cause food poisoning that results in symptoms such as violent diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. In some cases, the infection develops into HUS, which can be fatal if not treated promptly.

The FSA emphasises that anyone experiencing symptoms should stay away from work, school, or nursery for at least 48 hours after symptoms cease. This helps prevent the spread of infection to others and reduces the risk of serious complications.

What Should Consumers Do?

If you have purchased Ken's Raw Jersey Milk, the advice is clear: do not drink it or use it in dairy products. Instead, return any bottles to the point of purchase or dispose of them responsibly. The recall applies to all batch and use-by codes, meaning no affected bottles should be consumed.

The store has placed notices warning customers not to consume the milk, and the recall extends only to Northern Ireland. The severity of the bacteria's effects has prompted health authorities to act swiftly. Public health officials stress the importance of proper disposal to avoid accidental ingestion or contamination.

Why the Urgency?

E. coli infections caused by STEC bacteria are more than just unpleasant. They can cause serious and sometimes fatal complications, particularly in vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The bacteria produce toxins that damage the lining of the intestines and can enter the bloodstream, leading to kidney failure.

Recent incidents highlight how quickly this bacteria can cause harm. One in twenty infected individuals may develop HUS, a condition that can cause permanent kidney damage or even death. This alarming statistic underscores why authorities have issued such a firm warning.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, and further updates are expected. Consumers are advised to stay vigilant and follow all safety instructions to avoid becoming part of this worrying episode. The importance of food safety cannot be overstated, especially when it involves something as common as milk.