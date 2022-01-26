A man allegedly killed his daughter following a heated argument at a quiet housing estate in Norfolk.

Lauren Malt, 19, was killed by a car on a quiet cul-de-sac near a play area in Leete Way, West Winch, near Kings Lynn in Norfolk on Sunday evening. Her father, Nigel Malt, drove her to the hospital after the collision, but she was pronounced dead soon after. A Home Office post-mortem examination established that her death was caused by chest and abdominal injuries.

Nigel was initially arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder, drunk-driving, and causing death by dangerous driving. Upon further investigation, the 44-year-old was charged with murder at the Police Investigation Centre in King's Lynn and will appear before Norwich magistrates on Wednesday, reports Mail Online.

During the investigation, neighbours of the accused told police that they had heard the sound of an argument before a car allegedly ploughed into the victim. One resident of Leete Way said on condition of anonymity, "We heard a loud bang and a load of people shouting and screaming, followed by the sound of a car speeding off."

"I went out and asked a neighbour what had happened. I was told that a girl had been hit by a car. There was signs of a collision in the road, but the girl was not there," they added.

Another resident said, "I got home from work at 9pm and found the area all taped off by the police. I heard this morning that there had been a huge argument." A third one noted that the neighbourhood, which has houses worth around £180,000, is a "really quiet place" and they did not expect anything like this to happen.

Norfolk Police staff are currently making house-to-house inquiries, and have asked residents to help them if they have any relevant CCTV images or video from doorbell cameras. Norfolk's local policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: "We have a team of experienced detectives on this case who are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Officers are working to build a picture of what's happened, and the victim's family are being supported by our liaison officers."

Meanwhile, friends of the victim have been taking to social media to pay tribute to her, where they described her as "funny and nice and pretty" and a "lovely polite girl with a heart of gold." One wrote, "You my dear angel meant the world to me and I'm so sorry you're gone. I can't quite get my head around it. My rock. My little bean. My best friend. We had so many plans, but now we're apart. I will miss you every waking moment my love."