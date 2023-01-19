A father and son duo hired two hitmen to kill six members of their family so the former could live with his mistress.

The pair have been identified as Thiago Gabriel Belchior de Oliveira, 30, and Marcos Antonio Lopes de Oliveira, 54, both from Brasilia, Brazil. According to local media reports, money was also one of the reasons behind the horrific killings.

Thiago's former partner, Elizamar Da Silva, was the main target. She had recently sold a property for BRL 400,000 (about GBP 64,000), and the accused wanted the money for themselves.

The woman was reported missing last week, along with her three children. Their burnt bodies were found in a charred car. The police found another charred car with the bodies of Thiago's sister and mother inside it a few days later.

According to a report in The Mirror, the accused men paid £16,000 to the two hitmen to kill their family. The hitmen have been identified as Horacio Carlos Ferreira Barbosa, 49, and Gideon Batista de Menezes, 55. The two of them admitted that they received money to kill the family members.

It is being reported that Marcos' lover and her daughter were also parties to the crime. The mother and daughter have also been missing since last week.

The police believe that Thiago smothered one of his children with his own hands before they were all killed. They have also been accused of torturing Thiago's mother and sister for days to force them to hand over the proceeds from the sale to them. They too were burnt to death by the accused men, and the police found their charred bodies in a car on January 14.

The two hitmen involved in the killings have been apprehended, but the father-son duo has gone missing. The police have launched a manhunt to locate them.