Tucker Carlson has ignited a fresh political uproar after claiming he has proof the FBI concealed online activity linked to Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump in July 2024.

Carlson, one of the most influential conservative voices in America and a former Fox News primetime host, now commands a massive audience on his digital platform. His claims matter because he shapes opinion among millions of voters, lawmakers and even members of Trump's base.

Carlson alleged that the bureau lied about Crooks having no online footprint before the shooting, a claim that directly challenges the FBI's credibility and raises serious questions about how the investigation into the near-fatal attack was conducted.

Carlson Claims the FBI Lied

In a fiery post on X, Carlson said: 'The FBI told us Thomas Crooks tried to kill Donald Trump last summer but somehow had no online footprint. The FBI lied, and we can prove it because we have his posts. The question is why? Story tomorrow.'

The reaction online was immediate and intense. One user wrote: 'Tucker Carlson just destroyed any shred of credibility the FBI had left.' Another declared: 'Kash Patel and Dan Bongino must resign if this is all true.'

Some accused the bureau of deliberately hiding information from the American public, with one user insisting: 'The FBI is lying to the American people about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.'

FBI Pushes Back

The FBI responded through its Rapid Response account, dismissing Carlson's accusations and insisting the bureau is committed to transparency under its current leadership.

The bureau posted: 'Under Director Patel, Deputy Director Bongino and Co-Deputy Bailey, your FBI is in a new era, one where we communicate more than any FBI ever before and more directly with the American people about the important work we are doing. But that is only a piece of what we are doing.'

The Rapid Response account continued: 'Our team continues to face an avalanche of lies, smears and falsehoods from the fake news and others seeking to undermine our work and national security. No FBI has had the temerity to put truth as we have. They bent the knee to lies and the DC swamp. We changed that on day one, and now we will go even further and more direct. The days of bad-faith attacks and fake-news narratives are over.'

FBI Details Its Work on the Crooks Case

FBI Director Kash Patel also defended the investigation, releasing extensive details about the scope of the bureau's efforts.

According to Patel: 'Crooks Case Overview: Over 480 FBI employees were involved in the Thomas Crooks investigation. Employees conducted over 1,000 interviews, addressed over 2,000 public tips, analyzed data extracted from 13 seized digital devices, reviewed nearly 500,000 digital files, collected, processed and synchronized hundreds of hours of video footage, analyzed financial activity from 10 different accounts and examined data associated with 25 social media or online forum accounts.'

Patel added: 'The FBI's investigation into Thomas Crooks identified and examined over 20 online accounts, data extracted from over a dozen electronic devices, examination of numerous financial accounts and over 1,000 interviews and 2,000 public tips.'

He concluded that investigators found Crooks acted alone, had limited interactions both online and in person, and did not communicate his intentions to anyone before the attack.

Carlson Questions Security Lapses

Carlson has also raised concerns about major security failures on the day of the shooting. In his report, he suggested that certain unexplained lapses pointed to the possibility of insider involvement or at least a stunning breakdown in protocol.

Some social media users amplified those concerns after watching Carlson's footage. One user wrote: 'Sean Curran was in charge of Trump's security that day and now he is the Secret Service director. Out of the 34 minutes of Tucker's video, the video above has not been explained. Crooks could not have been acting alone and I am not the only one who is thinking that. We need a Special Prosecutor to dig deep into this near assassination of President Trump. There are a lot of unanswered questions that we need answers to.'

Growing Calls for a Special Prosecutor

With Carlson's claims circulating widely and public mistrust of the bureau intensifying, some viewers and commentators say only an independent investigation can determine whether the FBI mishandled or concealed key evidence.

They argue that the official narrative of a lone attacker leaves too many gaps and that the unexplained security failures on the ground need far deeper scrutiny.

For now, Carlson has thrust the Crooks investigation back into the spotlight, forcing renewed debate over what really happened, whether the FBI told the entire truth and whether political leaders will now face pressure to launch a separate probe into the attempted assassination of President Trump.