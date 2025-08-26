Nearly three months after the shocking disappearance and murders of three young sisters in Washington, the FBI has relaunched a large-scale manhunt for Travis Decker.

The fugitive father is believed to be hiding in the dense, unforgiving wilderness near Rock Island Campground, the same area where his abandoned truck and the bodies of his children were discovered on 2 June 2025.

This new phase brings fresh expertise, advanced technology, and hundreds of search hours, as federal agents vow to leave no stone unturned in their effort to capture Decker and deliver justice.

FBI Launches New Travis Decker Manhunt

According to CBS News, the latest FBI operation involves nearly 100 personnel, including special agents, forensic experts, intelligence analysts, SWAT officers, and members of the Critical Incident Response Group.

These specialists come from several FBI divisions and support agencies, working together in a coordinated effort.

Sheriff Michael Morrison described the search area as 'extremely challenging' due to steep hillsides, thick brush, and unreliable cell coverage.

Teams focus on a tight quarter-mile radius around Rock Island Campground, a strategy shaped by past homicide cases where suspects were caught near the crime scene.

Search teams use GPS grids to cover ground systematically and conduct 'boots on the ground' sweeps through wilderness areas.

According to FBI senior agent Peter Orth, the thick undergrowth means an individual could move just 10 metres off a trail and remain undetected. The operation is set to continue until 26 August but may extend if new leads emerge.

A More Efficient Travis Decker Manhunt

Law enforcement officials have described this new phase as more thorough and resource-intensive than previous attempts.

The addition of specialised forensic and child abduction analysts aims to enhance the chances of locating Decker quickly.

Sheriff Morrison urged the public to recognise the seriousness behind the scale of this search, noting every effort is being made to cover every possible angle in the manhunt.

Former King County Sheriff John Urquhart, now a law enforcement analyst, stressed the importance of acting rapidly, as reported by King 5.

He warned that natural changes to the environment, including winter snow and vegetation growth, could soon hide or scatter evidence. Detailed records of what areas have been searched help prevent duplicated efforts and conserve resources.

The Travis Decker Case: Who Is Travis Decker?

Travis Caleb Decker, 33, is a former US Army soldier and an experienced outdoorsman who now faces suspicion for a grim family tragedy. He is the prime suspect in the murders of his three daughters: Paityn, aged 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5.

The girls vanished on 30 May following a court-ordered visitation with their father. When they failed to return to their mother, Whitney Decker, the police began investigating.

The children were found dead at Rock Island Campground on 2 June, with plastic bags covering their heads. Autopsies confirmed suffocation as the cause of death.

Since then, Decker has been at large. Although a man resembling him was spotted near Blewett Pass, no confirmed sightings have followed.

Did Travis Decker Murder His Daughters? Latest Evidence

DNA testing confirmed Travis Decker's involvement in the murders earlier this August. The presence of the girls' bodies near his abandoned truck further implicates him as the suspect.

Court documents reveal Decker had previously failed to comply with mandated mental health and anger management treatments from a parenting plan issued last September.

Whitney Decker expressed regret, stating she felt the children could have been saved if an Amber Alert had been issued promptly after she contacted authorities.

Despite extensive searches, no evidence has revealed whether Decker remains alive or has perished in the wilderness.

Authorities continue to follow all leads, offering up to $20,000 (£14,830) for information that would lead to his arrest.

Sheriff Morrison insists the search will continue relentlessly until Travis Decker is found, underscoring the commitment to justice for the three young victims.