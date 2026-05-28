A single email can now open the door to an invisible cyber attack. The FBI has issued a warning over a dangerous phishing operation called Kali365, a scam designed to infiltrate Microsoft 365 accounts while bypassing multi factor authentication systems relied upon by millions of users worldwide.

According to the agency, hackers are exploiting legitimate Microsoft verification tools to gain long term access to Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive accounts. The technique allows attackers to remain inside accounts even after passwords are changed in some cases.

The warning highlights growing concern among cyber security officials over increasingly sophisticated phishing campaigns that use trusted platforms to deceive victims.

A Scam Built Around Trust

Unlike traditional phishing attacks that rely on fake login pages or suspicious links, Kali365 uses real Microsoft verification systems to trick users into granting account access themselves. The scam begins with a phishing email disguised as a message from a trusted cloud storage or document sharing platform. The email contains instructions asking the recipient to visit an authentic Microsoft verification page and enter a device authentication code.

Because the verification page is genuine, many users do not suspect foul play. Once the code is entered, the attacker gains permission to access the victim's Microsoft 365 account. The hackers then steal login tokens, digital credentials that allow ongoing access without repeatedly requesting passwords or triggering additional authentication prompts.

The FBI says the stolen tokens can provide continued access to services including Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive. That means attackers may quietly monitor emails, access confidential files or impersonate employees while remaining undetected.

Why Kali365 Has Alarmed Investigators

Federal investigators say the operation is particularly concerning because it lowers the technical barrier for cyber criminals. According to the FBI warning, the Kali365 platform offers ready made phishing templates, AI generated scam emails, live campaign tracking tools, and token stealing features. The service allows even less experienced attackers to launch highly convincing phishing campaigns.

Cyber security threats involving cloud platforms have intensified in recent years as businesses increasingly rely on remote collaboration tools and online storage systems. A successful breach can expose internal company communications, financial documents, customer records, and sensitive operational data within minutes.

Read more Canvas Hackers Warn 'Pay or Leak' as Ransom Deadline Looms Over 30 Million Students' Stolen Records Canvas Hackers Warn 'Pay or Leak' as Ransom Deadline Looms Over 30 Million Students' Stolen Records

The FBI warning arrives amid a broader wave of cyber attacks targeting major institutions and digital platforms. Earlier this year, the hacking group known as Shiny Hunters was linked to disruptions affecting the school learning platform Canvas, causing widespread login problems for students and educators. Security officials say modern cyber attacks are becoming more persistent, with hackers seeking continuous access rather than quick one time thefts.

What Businesses and Users Should Do

The FBI is urging organisations to review how device authentication codes are used across their systems. Investigators recommend limiting or completely blocking device code authentication wherever possible, since attackers are exploiting that feature to gain access through legitimate Microsoft login processes.

The agency also advises businesses to implement stricter security policies that only permit device code logins when absolutely necessary. Another recommendation involves restricting authentication transfers between computers and mobile devices, a method attackers can exploit to capture access credentials more easily.

The FBI says organisations should carefully review existing settings before making changes and ensure emergency accounts remain accessible during security incidents. Employees are also being encouraged to treat unexpected authentication requests with caution, even if they appear to come from trusted services.

The Hidden Danger of Modern Phishing

One reason phishing scams remain effective is their ability to blend into everyday digital routines. Kali365 does not rely on obvious warning signs. There are no poorly designed fake websites or suspicious looking login pages. Instead, the scam exploits trust in familiar systems that millions use daily. That subtle approach makes the attack harder to detect and potentially more damaging.

Cyber security officials warn that once attackers obtain login tokens, they can maintain access for extended periods while quietly gathering information in the background.

The FBI says anyone who believes they may have been targeted should report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center through IC3.gov. As cyber criminals continue refining their methods, the latest warning serves as a reminder that modern digital threats often arrive disguised as ordinary workplace communication.