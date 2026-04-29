Crysta Willis got a phone call telling her that her grandson was sitting in a jail cell after a car crash. The caller said she needed to wire $5,000 (£3,950) immediately to cover his bail, or he would be locked up for the entire weekend.

Her grandson, Eric, 20, was upstairs in the same house.

Willis, a Cleveland, Ohio, resident who serves as director of community outreach at the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging, is also a member of the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad, a financial fraud task force. She decided to play along, Cleveland 19 News reported.

'And I'm thinking to myself in the back of my head, this is going to be really cute because I know for sure my grandson is upstairs, but I'm gonna go with this,' she said.

'This Is Your Job, Scamming?' Willis Grilled the Caller

The man on the phone had identified himself only as a deputy. 'He says, "I'm the deputy somebody, and your grandson was in an accident. He's at fault, and you need to pay his bond for him to get out,"' Willis told Cleveland 19 News.

Willis kept him talking. She asked for his name. He would not give it. She asked which sheriff's department he was calling from. He dodged that too.

Then she stopped playing along and went after him.

'You're approaching seniors, that's frail to get money. How is that OK?' Willis said.

The scammer tried to justify himself. 'He was like, "This is my job," and I was like, "This is your job, scamming? This is how you want to feed your family?" Then I just went off on him,' she said, the People wrote.

The caller grew flustered. 'Well you just don't understand, it's hard out there,' he told her. The back-and-forth lasted about 10 minutes.

FBI Warns Grandparent Scams Feed Wider Criminal Networks

Susan Licate of the FBI's Cleveland office said the scheme Willis encountered is well established. Criminals reach grandparents by phone or text, fabricate an emergency involving a grandchild, then push for fast payment before the target has time to verify anything.

'Maybe they're arrested, maybe they've been in an accident, or perhaps stranded on the side of the road and need money, and they need money now. And that's when the scam starts,' Licate said.

She said anyone receiving such a call should contact the family member directly before doing anything else. If they cannot be reached, call another relative to confirm.

Victims who have already wired money should report it to ic3.gov as quickly as possible. 'If it is reported to ic3.gov within three days, there's about an 80% chance of us to recover most of those funds for the victim,' Licate said.

She urged people to file a report even if the three-day window has passed. 'It helps the FBI connect the dots all across the country because it's important to know that these criminal actors, they're usually not working alone. This is a criminal network,' she said.

Seniors Lost $7.7 Billion to Scams in 2025, FBI Data Shows

The FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Complaint Center annual report recorded $7.7 billion (£6.1 billion) in cybercrime losses among Americans aged 60 and older. That marked a 59% jump from the year before. The average loss per senior victim stood at $38,500 (£30,400), with more than 12,400 individuals losing upwards of $100,000 (£79,000) each, per AARP.

Voice cloning has made the grandparent scam harder to spot. The FBI's report noted that criminals are now using AI to replicate family members' voices during distress calls. Losses from AI-assisted distress scams topped $5 million (£3.9 million) in 2025.

Dr Rhea Rogers, a board-certified physician, and gerontologist Sam Cradduck both advised families to set up a code word that can be used to verify emergency calls. Ageing expert Amy O'Rourke recommended coaching older relatives so they know what to watch for.

Willis said the 10-minute call stayed with her. 'I'm just thinking in the back of my head, how many seniors fall for this and just give up their life savings for something like this and they're just trying to help their grandchild,' she said.