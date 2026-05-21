A computer pop-up warning allegedly triggered a fraud case that cost a 74-year-old woman millions of dollars in gold and led to an FBI investigation in Indiana.

Court documents show the woman, who lived with her sister in Camby, Indiana, was targeted in what investigators described as a Microsoft tech scam. Authorities said the case later led to the arrest of an alleged courier accused of collecting gold from elderly victims.

According to court records, the woman received a warning on her computer claiming her identity had been stolen. The pop-up reportedly displayed a number to call for assistance.

Investigators said scammers then posed as a Charles Schwab investigator and convinced the woman that her money was at risk. Authorities said she was instructed to move funds into another bank account. Court documents show the fraud later expanded beyond bank transfers.

More Than $3 Million Was Moved Into Gold

The victim told investigators she moved more than $3 million out of her account to purchase gold. According to court records, the scammers allegedly told her that government workers would collect and secure the gold on her behalf.

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The woman later handed over gold during multiple arranged pickups, investigators said. Authorities said the operation continued until a later transaction raised concern.

In May, Franklin Coin Store contacted the FBI after the woman ordered nearly $500,000 worth of gold coins. Court records said the store owner found the transaction suspicious.

When FBI agents and local law enforcement officers met the woman, they learned another gold handover had already been arranged for that day. An undercover FBI agent then went to the planned meeting point, a liquor store in Franklin.

Alleged Courier Arrested During Pickup

According to court records, Drashti Kamlesh Pandya arrived at the location to collect the gold. Investigators said she identified herself to the undercover agent as a US Marshal. Pandya was taken into custody.

She was later charged with one count of fraud as a Level 4 felony, one count of theft as a Level 5 felony, and one count of impersonation of a public official as a Level 6 felony. Court records said Pandya is from Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Investigators said she told officers she moved from India to the US in 2020 and is an active Green Card holder.

Investigators Found Evidence of More Pickups

During questioning, Pandya allegedly told investigators she worked as a courier and was sent by associates to collect cash or gold from elderly victims. Court documents said she identified a family friend from India as one of the people allegedly involved in organising the wider scam.

Investigators searched her phone and found what they said showed at least 15 pickups. According to court records, elderly victims were located in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Authorities said messages on the phone included maps, meeting details and photographs of victims. Pandya reportedly told investigators she earned around $10,000 while working as a courier.

Case Remains Under Investigation

Pandya is being held in Johnson County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. Court records show the alleged scam began with a computer warning but later involved bank transfers, gold purchases and in-person pickups. The investigation also linked the case to alleged victims in multiple states. Authorities have not said whether additional arrests are expected.