Peter and Diane Hata have lived in their Covina, California, home for 37 years. Now the equity they built over those decades is the one thing preventing them from filing for bankruptcy after scammers posing as FBI agents stole nearly $850,000 (£672,000) of their retirement savings, IRA funds, and a home equity loan.

Bankruptcy attorneys told the couple they do not qualify for protection precisely because of what their house is worth, according to a GoFundMe page set up by friends. The couple is now struggling to keep up with monthly interest payments on the loans the scammers persuaded them to take out. Diane has since been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Peter, 75, is a retired minister. Diane is a retired teacher. Neither had any reason to suspect a phone call in February 2025 would cost them everything they had saved for retirement.

Spoofed Calls, Forged Documents, and a 10-Day Clearance Promise

The scheme began with a spoofed phone call that appeared to come from the US Postal Service, KTLA reported. The fraudsters then posed as FBI agents on video calls, wearing jackets and badges in front of what appeared to be a federal detention room. They presented forged charging documents claiming a bank manager in New York had stolen the couple's identities and created fake bank cards in their names.

Peter and Diane were told they were suspects in the manager's alleged crime ring and could face three to seven years in prison if they broke confidentiality, the GoFundMe page stated. For nearly a year, the couple told no one. Not friends, not family, not other law enforcement.

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The scammers then offered a way out. They claimed Peter and Diane could qualify for a 'priority investigation' that would clear them within 10 days, but only if their funds were digitised so the FBI could electronically trace their origins.

Over the following months, the couple withdrew their retirement savings, drained their IRA, and took out a home equity loan. They converted all of it to cryptocurrency and transferred it to wallets they believed were controlled by federal agents.

'These actors were extremely slick, extremely convincing,' Peter told KTLA. 'In the first video call, he was wearing an FBI jacket with an FBI badge in what looked like an FBI detention room.'

The calls eventually stopped. After months of silence, Peter and Diane contacted the FBI's New York field office directly and were told the agents they had been speaking with did not exist. The total loss came to nearly $850,000 (£672,000). No arrests have been made.

Government Impersonation Scams Cost Seniors $798M Last Year

The Hata case fits a pattern the FBI has been tracking at scale. The agency's 2025 Internet Crime Report logged more than 32,000 government impersonation complaints, with combined losses of approximately $798 million (£631 million). That figure nearly doubled from 2024.

Americans aged 60 and above filed more than 201,000 fraud complaints last year, with combined losses of $7.7 billion (£6.1 billion) — a 37 per cent jump. California was the worst-hit state. Seniors there filed over 22,000 complaints and reported $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion) in losses. Cryptocurrency featured heavily across all age groups, accounting for $11.3 billion (£8.9 billion) of the $20.8 billion (£16.5 billion) in total reported fraud losses nationwide.

The FBI's report also flagged artificial intelligence for the first time, documenting more than 22,000 AI-related complaints and $893 million (£706 million) in associated losses, with scammers using voice cloning and deepfakes to make impersonation schemes increasingly difficult to detect.

Peter said the family is attempting to move forward. 'Hopefully, we'll come out of this stronger and certainly more grateful because of this devastating scam,' he told KTLA.

The FBI has stated it will never call or email private citizens to request they transfer money via wire, cryptocurrency, gift cards or prepaid cards. Anyone who believes they have been targeted can file a complaint at ic3.gov.