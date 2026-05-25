With the final submission date rapidly approaching, about 161,000 individuals affected by the 2024 Krispy Kreme data breach have until 22 June to secure their share of a £1.2 million ($1.6 million) Class Action Settlement.

Those eligible for a claim may receive up to £2,600 ($3,500), pending the court's final settlement approval on 6 July. Krispy Kreme's Data Security Settlement notice also offered the beneficiaries to object, opt out by doing nothing, or explicitly exclude themselves from the settlement before 6 June.

Who's Eligible for the Krispy Kreme Data Breach Settlement?

Eligible recipients are US residents who have received notices that their personal data may have been impacted. Those who fail to submit proof of loss before the deadline can still receive an estimated £55 ($75) payout, though the final amount will depend on the number of claims filed. In addition to the cash options, all eligible individuals will also receive an activation code for one year of complimentary credit monitoring.

The settlement stems from a data breach in November 2024 that allegedly exposed sensitive information belonging to Krispy Kreme employees and customers. The incident was first disclosed in December 2024, in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This prompted a Class Action lawsuit against the doughnut chain, resulting in nearly $1.6 million in settlements.

The 2024 Krispy Kreme Breach Explained

The data incident allegedly exposed personal data like names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, biometrics, and health information, according to Bitdefender. Financial data, including access to credit and debit accounts, may also have been impacted.

Krispy Kreme addressed the incident, posting links to information about the breach on the website's home page. The notice reminded readers to be vigilant against identity theft and advised them to place a security freeze on their credit reports if they suspect their data has been targeted. Krispy Kreme stated that it had taken the appropriate steps to secure its systems. The company denies any wrongdoing related to the incident.

Krispy Kreme's History and Target Customers

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Tracing its roots to 13 July 1937 in Winston‑Salem, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme started as a small shop operated by founder Vernon Rudolph, who sold his Original Glazed doughnuts to local grocery stores and pedestrians. Over the decades, the company standardised its recipe and equipment as it expanded across the US. It has since grown into an international chain with stores in more than 30 countries.

The brand's core demographic centres on sweet‑treat consumers who value convenience, affordability, and indulgent flavours, with a strong pull among younger adults and families seeking a casual snack or dessert stop. Krispy Kreme also targets office workers, students, and event‑oriented buyers who purchase doughnuts for group gatherings, making its customer base broad but heaviest in age groups roughly spanning late teens to mid‑40s.

Krispy Kreme kept pace with digital trends by building a robust online and mobile presence, allowing customers to order doughnuts and drinks through its website and dedicated app. The company has also expanded its digital marketing, using social media, email campaigns, and loyalty programs to deepen engagement with its younger, tech‑savvy consumers.