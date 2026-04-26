Alexis Wilkins — country singer, political commentator, and girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel — was seated inside the Washington Hilton ballroom on the evening of 25 April 2026 when shots were fired near the main security screening area, prompting the Secret Service to evacuate President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and members of the Cabinet.

In the aftermath, Wilkins posted a statement on X combining gratitude for law enforcement with a pointed indictment of what she described as media-driven fabrications: 'We can all disagree, peacefully. We can argue all day, but the lies are now so unfounded and so fabricated that they serve the same purpose of inciting violence. The unhinged portion of the media's contribution to this narrative and clear departure from verifying truth is as damaging and threatening as the violent leftist rhetoric that typically refuses to be reasoned with. Grateful for law enforcement and their work to keep us safe last night.'

Inside the Ballroom When Shots Rang Out

Patel, attending the event as a guest of the Daily Mail alongside Wilkins, immediately instructed others at the table to get down as shots rang out. As reporters huddled on the floor and underneath the tables, Patel yelled 'stay down.' He remained upright throughout, directing those around him. When it was safe to stand, Patel and Wilkins asked nearby reporters if they were OK before being escorted out of the ballroom by his security detail.

The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was described by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as having set out to target members of the Trump administration and potentially Trump himself, characterising the incident as an attempted assassination of the President and senior administration officials.

Within minutes of the incident, conspiracy theories claiming the shooting had been staged flooded X and other platforms. Some users seized on a pre-dinner remark by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who had said 'there will be some shots fired tonight in the room' in reference to Trump's planned comedic speech, as alleged evidence the incident was manufactured. Those claims were contradicted by multiple law enforcement agencies, eyewitness accounts, video footage, and the physical evidence of a Secret Service agent shot in the chest.

We can all disagree - peacefully. We can argue all day, but the lies are now so unfounded and so fabricated that they serve the same purpose of inciting violence. The unhinged portion of the media's contribution to this narrative and clear departure from verifying truth is as… https://t.co/itd8Vx6ltU — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) April 26, 2026

A Statement Rooted in Personal Experience

Wilkins' words carry a weight that purely political commentary rarely does. She has been one of the most targeted private citizens in American political life over the past year, and her argument — that fabricated media coverage translates into real danger — is grounded in documented fact.

In February 2026, a New York Times investigation revealed that Patel had deployed FBI SWAT personnel to provide Wilkins with full-time government security, accompanying her to musical appearances and personal appointments. The FBI confirmed Wilkins had received the protection owing to 'hundreds of credible violent death threats,' including graphic threats of rape, murder, and violence.

Those threats had already produced a criminal prosecution. Alden Welch Ruml, 26, of Massachusetts, was arrested in March after authorities said he sent Wilkins an email threatening graphic violence after reading the Times article. He pleaded not guilty and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted. That arrest is the lived reality behind Wilkins' contention that irresponsible coverage does not merely mislead, it endangers.

Last night we saw the best of American leadership.



I am proud to work for President Trump who so strongly backs law enforcement across this country - and proud to lead this agency that works 24/7 to keep Americans safe.



Thank you to our brave law enforcement and interagency… pic.twitter.com/FBeLhE4xm7 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 26, 2026

The Cupp Controversy Looms Large

Wilkins' statement landed against a backdrop that many found strikingly illustrative. Just moments before shots were fired at the Washington Hilton, CNN commentator SE Cupp described President Trump as 'a guy who wants us dead — figuratively,' approximately 20 minutes before the reported shooting, during a CNN panel discussion previewing Trump's arrival at the event.

The timing drew immediate and sustained criticism. Allen told law enforcement he was targeting Trump administration officials, according to senior federal law enforcement sources. Allen's writings expressed a distaste for the Trump administration and for Washington elites.

Leavitt Responds

Read more Alleged Gunman Cole Allen's Manifesto Reveals to Spare One Trump Official Leaving Investigators Scrambling for Motive Alleged Gunman Cole Allen's Manifesto Reveals to Spare One Trump Official Leaving Investigators Scrambling for Motive

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote after the incident: 'Thank you to law enforcement for keeping all of us safe, including the brave agent who took a bullet to the chest and immediately moved to neutralise the shooter.' Cole Allen is expected to be arraigned on Monday, facing charges that include using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed.

Wilkins has not issued any further public statement since posting on X. Patel has not publicly addressed the Cupp controversy. Allen is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on 27 April.