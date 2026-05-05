The call looks routine. The number matches your bank. The voice is calm, precise, and urgent. Within minutes, your savings could be gone. Authorities across the US are warning of a surge in banking spoof scams, where criminals impersonate bank staff or law enforcement officers to convince customers to move their own money. The tactic is simple, but the consequences are severe.

The FBI has identified spoofed bank calls as a rising threat, with increasing reports from victims who were persuaded to transfer funds under false pretences. The agency says such scams are designed to create panic and extract either sensitive banking details or immediate payments. Victims are often directed to move their money into accounts described as secure. In reality, those accounts are controlled by fraudsters.

When Trust Becomes The Weapon

Jennifer Lichthardt, a customer of JPMorgan Chase, received a call that appeared to come from the number listed on the back of her debit card.

The caller claimed to be from the bank's fraud department. He knew her account number. He knew her balance. She said she was told that bank employees were accessing customer accounts. A second caller then joined, claiming to represent the FBI.

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Faced with what seemed like a coordinated response, she followed their instructions. She transferred nearly $40,000 into what she believed was a protected account. By the next day, the funds had disappeared. She later described the experience as feeling financially violated.

Investigators say these scams are effective because criminals often have access to fragments of real financial data.

Robert Richardson, a special agent with the FBI's Chicago Field Office, said such information can be obtained through the dark web or discarded documents. Fraudsters may also use automated banking systems to verify account balances or recent transactions. This allows them to sound credible from the very first moment of contact.

Pressure And Panic Drive Decisions

The speed of the scam is critical. Victims are told their accounts are at risk and must act immediately. The urgency limits their ability to question the situation.

In another case, Huntington Bank customer Susie Allgood received a call from someone claiming to represent a digital payment service linked to her account. The caller had her routing number and insisted she needed to upgrade her account for security reasons. Believing the request was legitimate, she transferred $5,000. The money was not recovered.

Banks Issue Stark Warnings

Banks are now reinforcing a clear message. They will not ask customers to move money to protect it. JPMorgan Chase said customers should ignore any phone, text, or online request that involves transferring funds or granting account access.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued similar guidance. It warns that any unexpected request to move money, whether through bank transfers or other methods, is a strong sign of fraud.

For many victims, the losses are difficult to reverse. Banks typically reimburse unauthorised transactions, such as stolen card details. However, when customers are persuaded to transfer money themselves, recovery becomes far more complex. Both victims reported their cases to authorities. At the time of reporting, neither had received a refund.

A Simple Rule In A Complex Landscape

Despite the sophistication of these scams, the advice from officials remains direct. Do not act on unexpected requests involving money. End the call. Contact your bank using an official number. In a world where phone numbers can be spoofed and identities convincingly staged, a moment of pause can make the difference between caution and loss.