Trump Mobile has confirmed that personal information belonging to thousands of its customers was left exposed online, admitting to the security lapse only after buyers and content creators repeatedly flagged the vulnerability — and were ignored. Company spokesperson Chris Walker said that Trump Mobile is investigating the exposure and has not found evidence that financial information was compromised. The company said there was no breach of Trump Mobile's network, systems, or infrastructure, attributing the exposure to a third-party platform provider that supports 'certain Trump Mobile operations' — though Walker declined to name the provider.

The data that had been left publicly accessible included customers' names, email addresses, mailing addresses, cell numbers, and order identifiers. Trump Mobile also confirmed in a statement that it found no evidence that financial data, Social Security numbers, passwords, or communication records were compromised — though the admission came only after the issue became public.

TRUMP MOBILE PHONES HAVE FINALLY ARRIVED 📱🇺🇸😳



President Trump’s sons, Eric and Don Jr., launched Trump Mobile last year with a $47.45/month phone plan and a gold-colored “Trump T1” smartphone.



Now, nine months after the promised launch date, the $499 phone is officially… pic.twitter.com/47McSssEPF — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) May 19, 2026

Warnings Left Unanswered

YouTubers Coffeezilla and penguinz0, who both ordered Trump Mobile's gold-coloured T1 phone, said they had been alerted by a researcher who found the exposed data online. 'I know that because sadly I am one of those customers whose mailing address, email address, you know, everything short of credit card number is being leaked,' said Coffeezilla. 'Do not order on trumpmobile.com unless you're ready for your information to be leaked. It's basically that bad.'

According to penguinz0, the researcher attempted to responsibly disclose the issue to the company but received no response, turning to the YouTubers only to put public pressure on Trump Mobile to act. 'Coffeezilla and myself as well as this individual have reached out to Trump Mobile in every possible avenue we could find... All of us have been met with radio silence,' penguinz0 said. The flaw was later patched, with Coffeezilla confirming in a pinned comment that the data was no longer leaking. However, the anonymous researcher warned that multiple people had already replicated the exploit.

Sales Figures Called Into Question

The data exposure also cast doubt on Trump Mobile's publicly stated pre-order figures. Coffeezilla said the actual data told a very different story — closer to 10,000 unique customers and roughly 30,000 total orders visible in the database, or about 5% of the 590,000 pre-order figure previously reported in media coverage. Trump Mobile had previously claimed approximately 590,000 pre-orders for its T1 phone.

The gold-plated $499 (£371) device, which had initially been touted as 'Made in the USA,' was revised on the company's website to 'designed with American values in mind.' Trump Mobile CEO Patrick O'Brien said that the phones were 'assembled' in the US using components 'primarily manufactured in America.' Technology specialists have noted the phone bears a strong resemblance to the HTC U24 Pro, manufactured in Taiwan.

Senate Scrutiny

The data breach coincided with formal scrutiny from Capitol Hill. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat and former telecommunications executive, sent a letter to Trump Mobile CEO Patrick O'Brien raising concerns about the company's business practices and advertising claims, stating that 'the $499 T1 phone, the ostensibly 'Made in America' cell phone, now appears to be a 'Made in China' phone available from online sellers for about $175 (£130).'

Warner's letter concluded with a series of questions regarding Trump Mobile's evolving claims about its products and the service customers would ultimately receive, requesting a response by 25 May 2026. The Trump Organisation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Trump Mobile saga has been defined by delays, shifting claims, and unanswered questions from the start. But a data exposure that was flagged, ignored, and only acknowledged once it became a public embarrassment is a different category of problem entirely. Customers who paid a $100 (£74) deposit and handed over their personal details trusted the company to handle that information responsibly — and by its own admission, Trump Mobile left it sitting open on the internet. For a company that also sells cellular service, where far more sensitive data is at stake, that is not a reassuring precedent.