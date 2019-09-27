FC Barcelona allegedly broke the transfer code by negotiating with Antoine Griezmann directly without the permission of his former employers, Atletico Madrid. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), as a result, imposed a fine of ‎€300 or £265 on Barcelona. Such a low amount of penalty has surprised many football pundits.

Griezmann joined the Spanish champions earlier this season. Barca paid his ‎€120 million (£107m) buyout clause to make the transfer happen. However, RFEF claimed that the defending La Liga champions broke federation rules by not communicating with Atletico ahead of their talks with the Frenchman.

Atletico claimed that the World Champion footballer's buyout clause should have been at least ‎€200 million or £179 million. According to the Atletico spokesperson, Griezmann's buyout clause was ‎€200 million in March. They claim that Barca authorities started talks with the French player during that period.

However, later in July, the footballer's buyout clause dropped to ‎€120 million when Barca signed him. Atletico claims that Griezmann and Barca's verbal deal was sealed way back in March, when the buyout clause was still at ‎€200 million.

According to BBC, RFEF's statement read, "Taking into account the economic capacity of the club and the amount of the fine, this committee is aware that the payment of 300 euros, beyond its merely symbolic character, will not damage the sanctioned club and, probably, will not persuade other clubs in the same situation in the future to adjust their conduct to the regulations."

In May, Griezmann announced that he would join Barcelona on a five-year deal. In the process, the Frenchman became the sixth most expensive signing in the world. The deal included an ‎€800 million release clause.

After the deal was signed, Atletico reportedly expressed their disgust regarding Griezmann's Barca deal. Earlier in December 2017, the Madrid side complained to FIFA about the Spanish champions. As Atletico stated, the complaint was lodged because the Barcelona illegally approached Griezmann.

Barcelona is currently ranked 6th in the La Liga table with 10 points to their name. On the other hand, Atletico has 13 points and are ranked 3rd. Real Madrid CF currently tops the table with 14 points.