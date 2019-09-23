"Fear the Walking Dead" season 5 is set to air its finale next week. With just one episode left, fans are curious to find out how it all plays out for their favourite characters. Will they successfully find a new home?

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 5 episode 16 is titled "End of the Line" and it is expected to feature a major character death. According to Comicbook, the show may have already revealed which series regular will bite the dust this time.

As per the report, Karen David's Grace might be taking her last breaths. With her deteriorating health, it is only a matter of time for her. Meanwhile, her growing closeness with Morgan proves that it is not going to be an easy one. Speaking with Decider, David revealed that Grace knows that she is "going to die."

"I think it's so befitting that, of course, we see her symptoms starting to kick up, because they want everyone to see the season finale [laughs]. I mean, look, it's been quite the journey with Grace, because as soon as she entered this season, everyone knew, she made it very clear that 'I've been exposed to obscene amounts of radiation, that it is definite, there is going to be an expiration date soon,'" David said.

"She knew the clock was ticking, and she came to terms with it. She said, 'I know I'm going to die; I don't know when, but it could come up at any point,'" she added.

This is the longest "Fear the Walking Dead" has gone without killing a major character. Hence, speculations are rife.

Apart from death, the season finale is expected to feature a wedding. At the end of the penultimate episode, "Fear the Walking Dead" season 5 revealed that John wants to marry June. He has already asked Rabbi to officiate the ceremony. However, his planning may not manifest into reality till they reach Humbug Gulch, that might have been overrun by walkers.

In addition, the synopsis for the finale suggests that Morgan will embark on a new mission, but he is not alone as he is accompanied by the group. Meanwhile, AI will be able to put the pieces of a puzzle together and June and John will make a promise.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 5 finale airs Saturday, September 29 on AMC.