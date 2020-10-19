"Fear The Walking Dead" season 6 episode turned attention towards Victor and Alicia. From the events of the explosive episodes, fans learnt that things are not as they appear. Next week, when the show returns fans must prepare themselves to learn what's going on with Al and Dwight. Here are a few spoilers for "FTWD" season 6 episode 3. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for "FTWD." Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The next chapter of the series is titled "Alaska" and after learning about Morgan, Victor, and Alicia, it is the time to turn our focus to Al and Dwight. According to Cartermatt, the next episode will be based on their search for something "within themselves" and more. It is said that they will find themselves in a difficult situation this week where they will be undertaking a mission for the big bad Ginny.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode teases the pair going rogue for their mission but one of them will have to make a tough choice.

"Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission for Ginny to follow a lead thought lost, but Al must choose between what she has now and what she's chasing," reads the description of the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, the promo for the next episode (as on Spoiler TV) teases Morgan's return. Alongside this, the survivors will deal with a new problem of fast-spreading deadly and contagious infection.

In the last-aired episode, fans saw Victor submit to his dark side. Meanwhile, Daniel is united with his old friend Victor and Alicia inside the town of Lawton. And the pair are surprised by Daniel's changed demeanor.

Elsewhere, Virginia's younger sister Dakota's arrival in the weapon truck takes everyone by surprise. And she continues to arouse suspicion as she offers her helping hand to Victor and Alicia. Her motives remain unclear and appear sketchy. However, she did manage to save Charlie from becoming walker bait when Strand's plan begins to fail. Later, he uses Sanjay as a bait to the walkers and clears out the horde.