Fans who are looking to go to the FIFA World Cup in 2026 have stirred up quite the controversy as it seems like buying tickets to the matches may not be very affordable or easy.

FIFA's ticket pricing for the 2026 edition of this quadrennial event is under scrutiny, but the organisation continues to defend its strategy by insisting that having tickets start at $60 (£44.63) for group stages, rising up to $6,730 (£3,588) for premium final seats, is still 'competitive' and fair in today's market. However, many fans and critics feel differently.

What "Variable" Pricing Means

The whole controversy lies with the fact that FIFA has introduced a pricing model that allows ticket prices to adjust (or fluctuate) depending on the demand, venue importance, match stage and other market signals.

Basically, the more popular a match is, it's likely that the ticket prices for it will be higher. While FIFA reportedly uses the term 'variable pricing' to describe this mechanism, the effect is largely similar to what many fans call dynamic pricing.

For instance, the $60 baseline tickets are only the entry point for popular matches. This means matches like knockout-rounds and the final can see prices rising tremendously.

Fan and Political Backlash

One of the loudest critics of this entire FIFA ticketing controversy is Zohran Mamdani. He is a candidate for New York City mayor, and has reportedly launched a 'Game Over Greed' petition calling on FIFA to abandon its dynamic pricing system.

He has reportedly implied that FIFA should reserve 15% of tickets at discounted rates for local residents of the area, and put a cap on resale prices. He further argues that working-class fans who live in the area are being priced out when the event is in their own neighbourhood, especially for matches in high-demand venues like MetLife Stadium.

Fans and advocacy groups have also expressed concern that the unpredictability of pricing under this model means many will be unable to plan financially in advance or may arrive too late to secure cheaper tickets.

Why FIFA Says Its Prices Are Justified

Even amidst such fan backlash, FIFA reportedly stands by its decision. According to reports, FIFA has claimed that group-stage tickets will begin at $60, which is allegedly framed as an 'accessible entry point' for many. The organisation further emphasised that the luxury seats priced at $6,730 are meant for the final and represent premium offerings, scarcity and high demand.

FIFA also argues that this kind of variable pricing is a common practice in the US and Canadian events like sporting, entertainment, concerts and thus reflects local market norms. As for the revenue from ticket sales, FIFA claims it will fund wider football development across its 211 member associations, reinforcing that ticket income is not purely profit, but part of a larger reinvestment plan.

Realities Behind the Numbers

Even though $60 is advertised as the cheapest tickets currently, securing those tickets may prove difficult for many fans. Early ticket phases, like the Visa presale draw (running 10-19 September 2025), are reportedly restricted to Visa cardholders and involve a lottery. That means many will not have access to the lowest prices.

The gap between baseline tickets and the high end seats for the final is immense: few seats near the $6,730 mark will exist, and they will be highly desirable according to reports. FIFA has also said that pricing adjustments will be monitored in real time and handled by teams, rather than purely algorithmically, but the transparency of those adjustments is a source of concern for critics.

Are These Ticket Prices Truly Competitive?

This is not an easy question to answer. Whether the pricing is competitive depends largely on the marketplace one compares it to. In absolute terms, ticket prices for major international sporting events, especially finals or popular matches, often come with hefty premiums.

So FIFA isn't breaking a big norm here. The $60 baseline is relatively low compared with peaks, and arguably more affordable than many had feared. But compared to past World Cups or matches in less expensive countries, the scale of the increase for important and sought after games like the final is indeed sharp.

Critics have argued that 'competitive' should also mean broadly accessible especially to locals, not just possible for those with greater means.

Moreover, newly introduced processes like draws, limited presale access, capped resale (in some regions) and similar measures can help with fairness and do not erase the imbalance. For many fans, 'competitive' in price does not guarantee acquisition or predictable cost. This is something FIFA can look into.

FIFA's assertion that its $60-to-$6,730 (£44.63-£3,588) ticket structure for the 2026 World Cup is competitive therefore does have factual basis: the $60 entry point, the use of market norms in North America and reinvestment claims do provide justification for it.

Yet, much of the criticism also remains legitimate. The dynamic pricing model means that in many cases, prices will quickly exceed the baseline. Further, the access to cheaper tickets is likely to be uneven, and transparency around pricing changes remains opaque for now.

For fans to believe FIFA's claim, the organisation will need not just to set baseline prices, but ensure fairness in distribution, clarity in pricing tiers, and protections for local and working-class supporters.