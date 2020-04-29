Football fans around the world are looking forward to a possible season restart despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems that football's highest authority, FIFA, isn't on the same page.

On Tuesday, FIFA's chief doctor warned about the consequences of resuming the interrupted 2019-20 season. Instead, he suggested that the governing bodies should start preparing for next season's action.

Dr. Michel d'Hooghe, who is the chairman of FIFA's medical committee, said that he is "skeptical" about continuing tournaments amid the novel coronavirus crisis. His concerns are serious as he gave indications that restarting the football season might result in a health catastrophe.

Dr. d'Hooghe said, "My proposal is if it is possible, avoid playing competitive football in the coming weeks. Try to be prepared for the start of good competition next season. There is a risk and it is not a risk that has small consequences. It can have consequences of life and death and that is why I am so careful and I ask everyone to be very careful before deciding to play again."

The 74-year-old Belgian also added that it would be extremely difficult to continue following social distancing norms if football matches are resumed. He believes that just in case seasons are continued, some mandatory "hygienic rules" need to be put in place. One of the dangers that might arise once the season restarts is the players' habit of spitting on the field.

He questioned how direct physical contact could be restricted if football is played. D'Hooghe expressed his regret while admitting that the sport cannot be played until a complete solution; such as a vaccination for COVID-19, is discovered. Being a football fan, he said, it is difficult for him to cope with the current crisis that the sport is facing.

On Tuesday, BBC reported that France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have called off their 2019/20 seasons permanently, as the country's government announced that no sporting events would take place until September.

On Friday, the Dutch top flight was abandoned with no promotion or relegation put in place. It is yet to be seen whether the Premier League follows suit.

Meanwhile on Monday, Arsenal, Brighton, and West Ham United have opened their training grounds for players' individual training.