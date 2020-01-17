"Stranger Things" Season 4 will begin filming sometime in February if Finn Wolfhard's recent slip-up is any confirmation about the installment's production date.

The 17-year-old actor talked about filming for the Netflix series during a recent guest appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." In it, he shared how journalists always asked him for any details about the installment and he would not have anything to say. He explained that he and the other cast members do not get the script until a week before production starts, so he does not have anything to tell them.

However, Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, let slip that filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 starts soon. When co-host Ryan Seacrest asked if he is doing the fourth season, he said that they start production next month.

"Yea we start in a few months," Wolfhard replied before he corrected himself and said, "or yea in a month, sorry."

Talking about the script, The Aubreys singer shared that they usually get two episodes first and then they sometimes just "cold read" them. Then at times, they get the scripts on the day.

"Is that when there's really something top secret they're afraid you're gonna talk about it?" Kelly Ripa asked, to which Wolfhard jokingly replied, "I think they're just messing with us."

The "It" actor is not the only cast member who confirmed that "Stranger Things" Season 4 filming starts soon. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, told a fan that production starts "soon" but did not give any specific month or date. Likewise, the writers for the series teased a "2020" date on Twitter, which could point at the start of filming or release of "Stranger Things" Season 4.

Fans can probably expect a photo or video of the first table read for "Stranger Things" Season 4 when filming starts, as what the creators did for Season 3. Regardless, Wolfhard and Brown's confirmation is not too far from reports that claim filming will begin in January and end in August.

A source claimed that filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 will start in a prison set in Lithuania, which is said to represent the Russian prison in Kamchatka that was teased in Season 3. Then it will move to Atlanta for the rest of the episodes.