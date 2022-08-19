Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has become the centre of controversy yet again after a video of her partying with friends went viral on social media.

Marin could be seen dancing and singing with her friends in the video, and that has given her opponents an excuse to come after her. Some are even suggesting that she should take a drug test.

The leaked video also features Finnish celebrities such as singer Alma, rapper Petri Nygard and TV presenter Tinni Wikstrom. Some MPs from her Social Democratic party also appeared in the video.

Marin, 36, has never made a secret of the fact that she parties like any other person of her age. She has often been photographed at music festivals and has even been dubbed as the "coolest" prime minister.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

Opposition party leader, Riikka Purra, said that she should take a drug test as there was a "shadow of doubt" hanging over her, writes the BBC.

PM Marin appeared open to the suggestion, stating that she did not do anything illegal. "I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age," she said.

"I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]," she added.

Prime Minister Marin has been in power since 2019. She had been the world's youngest head of government before Gabriel Boric became Chile's president. She had earlier courted controversy for going clubbing after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 case. Last year, she had to issue an apology for the same.

The internet also seemed divided over the video, with some coming to her defence while others are criticising her for her conduct. A social media user commented: "Is this acceptable behaviour from the Prime Minister? I think not."

Marin does not seem to be fazed by what people think about her and said that she did not feel she needed to change her behaviour. The prime minister added: "I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now and I hope that it will be accepted."