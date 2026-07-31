Leopold Aschenbrenner has become one of the most closely watched figures in artificial intelligence. Before the age of 25, the former OpenAI researcher had built a hedge fund managing around $20 billion in assets, backed by some of Silicon Valley's biggest names. But after a sharp correction in AI-related stocks, his firm, Situational Awareness, has undergone a dramatic reversal.

According to Axios, the AI-focused hedge fund has sold virtually all of its public equity portfolio to Ken Griffin's Citadel. The Wall Street Journal first reported the transaction, which follows heavy losses during the recent sell-off in AI stocks.

From Academic Prodigy to OpenAI

Born in Germany, Aschenbrenner showed exceptional academic ability from an early age. He entered Columbia University at 15 and graduated as class valedictorian in 2021 at the age of 19. He later joined OpenAI, where he worked on the company's Superalignment team. The group focused on research aimed at ensuring advanced AI systems remain aligned with human goals.

His time at OpenAI ended in April 2024 when he was dismissed over an alleged internal information disclosure. Aschenbrenner has disputed the circumstances surrounding his departure. Although his exit attracted attention, it did not slow his rise within the technology industry.

The Essay That Made Him Famous

Following his departure from OpenAI, Aschenbrenner published a 165-page paper titled 'Situational Awareness: The Decade Ahead.' The paper argued that artificial general intelligence could arrive within the next few years and predicted an unprecedented global race to build AI infrastructure, including advanced semiconductors, data centres, and power generation.

The essay gained widespread attention across Silicon Valley and Wall Street. Investors and technology executives closely followed its predictions, while The New York Post later referred to Aschenbrenner as the 'Nostradamus of AI' because of his forecasts.

Building a $20 Billion Hedge Fund

Later in 2024, Aschenbrenner launched Situational Awareness LP, naming the hedge fund after his widely read essay. The fund quickly attracted high-profile investors. According to The Wall Street Journal, early backers included Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison, former GitHub chief executive Nat Friedman, and entrepreneur Daniel Gross. Jane Street also invested in the fund, according to the newspaper.

Situational Awareness focused heavily on companies expected to benefit from rapid AI adoption. Its investments included semiconductor manufacturers, energy infrastructure businesses and private AI companies such as Anthropic. The strategy initially produced remarkable returns. Earlier reporting by The Wall Street Journal said the fund grew from a few hundred million dollars in assets to around $20 billion in less than two years. As Aschenbrenner's regulatory filings attracted attention, some investors even copied his trades, reflecting the growing influence he had gained within AI investment circles.

AI Market Correction Hits Hard

The fund's concentrated strategy also left it exposed when AI-related shares declined. Semiconductor companies, AI infrastructure firms and energy businesses came under pressure during the recent technology market correction.

Read more The Hidden Reason Leopold Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness Fund Was Forced To Unwind The Hidden Reason Leopold Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness Fund Was Forced To Unwind

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that Situational Awareness had sought additional capital after suffering significant losses during the downturn. Less than a day later, Axios reported that the fund had sold virtually all of its public equity holdings to Citadel. According to Axios, the sale followed heavy losses linked to the recent decline in AI stocks. The transaction also came as the fund faced pressure created by its concentrated investment strategy.

Despite selling its public stock portfolio, the fund has retained its private investments, including its stake in Anthropic, according to Axios.

A Closely Watched Investor

The rapid rise and sudden reversal of Situational Awareness have highlighted both the opportunities and risks associated with investing in artificial intelligence. Aschenbrenner remains an influential voice in AI. His writings continue to attract attention from technology leaders and investors, while his investment decisions are closely monitored across financial markets.

Whether Situational Awareness can recover from the recent market setback remains uncertain. For now, investors will be watching how the fund positions itself following one of the most significant reversals seen during this year's AI stock correction.