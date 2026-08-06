Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has sparked controversy after reportedly describing employees who left the artificial intelligence company as 'a bunch of rats', amid concerns that new recruits are joining for lucrative salaries rather than the company's stated mission of developing AI safely.

The comments have reignited debate over employee loyalty in Silicon Valley, where competition for experienced AI engineers has become increasingly fierce. While some founders sympathised with Amodei's frustration over losing talent to rivals, many technology workers argued that employees should not be criticised for pursuing better pay and career opportunities.

The backlash has also drawn renewed attention to Anthropic itself, with critics questioning whether the company has remained faithful to the safety-first principles on which it was founded.

Amodei Questions Employees' Motivations

According to a report, Amodei has privately expressed concern that Anthropic's rapid growth is attracting people who are more interested in financial rewards than the company's long-term goals.

The report says he referred to departing employees as 'a bunch of rats', suggesting some workers had abandoned the company despite previously claiming to believe in its mission of developing artificial intelligence responsibly.

Anthropic has become one of the world's most valuable AI companies, with reports placing its valuation at around $965 billion (£717 billion). The company's rapid rise has enabled it to offer some of the most competitive salaries in the technology industry, making it a prime destination for AI researchers and engineers.

Critics Point to Anthropic's Own Evolution

Amodei co-founded Anthropic in 2021 after leaving OpenAI, saying he wanted to create a company that placed AI safety ahead of commercial pressures.

However, some observers say Anthropic has increasingly embraced the commercial ambitions it once sought to avoid.

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The company is reportedly preparing for a future public listing that could value the business at around $1 trillion (£743 billion), a move that would place it among the world's most valuable technology firms. Critics argue that such ambitions inevitably increase pressure to deliver financial returns alongside the company's safety commitments.

Anthropic has also faced scrutiny over several recent decisions. Earlier this year, the company dropped a voluntary pledge that would have required it to halt training future AI models if adequate safety safeguards could not be guaranteed. It has also expanded its work with the US government, including projects involving defence and national security, despite previously emphasising caution over military applications of artificial intelligence.

Those developments have prompted some industry observers to question whether Anthropic's actions still fully reflect the principles it championed when it was founded.

Workers Say Loyalty Goes Both Ways

Many technology professionals rejected the suggestion that employees should feel obligated to remain with one company simply because they support its mission.

They argued that employment is ultimately a commercial relationship, noting that companies regularly restructure, reduce headcount or change strategic priorities when business conditions change. From that perspective, workers should be equally free to pursue better salaries, improved working conditions or new career opportunities elsewhere.

The debate also reflects the extraordinary demand for AI talent. Companies including OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI and Anthropic have all intensified recruitment efforts over the past two years, with some leading researchers reportedly receiving compensation packages worth tens of millions of dollars.

Supporters of Amodei, however, argue that start-ups developing transformative technologies depend heavily on employees who genuinely believe in the organisation's long-term objectives. They say repeatedly losing experienced researchers to competitors can undermine years of work and slow progress on complex AI systems.

A Growing Debate Over AI's Future

The controversy comes against the backdrop of Amodei's own warnings about the economic impact of artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, he predicted that AI could eliminate up to half of all entry-level office jobs within the next few years, arguing that governments and businesses should prepare for major changes to the labour market.

That prediction has made the latest controversy particularly striking. Some commentators suggested it was understandable that workers would seek to maximise their earnings while demand for AI expertise remains exceptionally high.

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