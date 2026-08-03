Billions continue to pour into artificial intelligence after Microsoft and Amazon reaffirmed massive AI infrastructure spending plans alongside their latest earnings reports. While many investors view the spending as a vote of confidence in AI's long-term future, one industry analyst argues the market has bought into a narrative that may not hold up.

Ed Zitron, CEO of EZPR and founder of EZ Primary Research, has repeatedly warned that the economics behind today's AI industry don't justify the hype. Through recent interviews and commentary, Zitron argues that soaring AI capital expenditure is masking a risky dependence on a small group of cash-burning AI companies that rely on a constant stream of new funding to stay afloat.

The AI Spending Boom Rolls On

Big Tech's AI spending shows no signs of slowing down. Microsoft and Amazon reaffirm plans to commit tens of billions toward building data centres, AI chips, and cloud capacity. The spending is part of a broader race among the world's largest hyperscalers to position AI as their next major growth engine.

Investors see those investments as proof that AI demand will continue to grow. Zitron disagrees, arguing that the market has misunderstood where much of that demand is actually coming from.

The Cracks in the AI Narrative

Zitron argues investors have fundamentally misunderstood where Big Tech's AI spending is actually going. 'Everyone is buying into these stocks because they believe all of that CapEx is going towards diverse and spread out AI demand, when in fact, what it's actually doing is helping create infrastructure for two unprofitable, unsustainable companies,' he said.

To support his argument, Zitron pointed to estimates he attributed to UBS and Barclays, claiming that a growing share of future cloud revenue at Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will come from OpenAI and Anthropic. In his view, this creates a highly concentrated AI market in which hyperscalers are becoming increasingly dependent on two cash-burning AI companies, rather than a broad base of enterprise customers. According to Zitron, this amounts to a 'circular' AI economy instead of a diversified AI industry.

His central argument is that much of today's AI infrastructure spending ultimately supports OpenAI and Anthropic, two companies he describes as unprofitable and dependent on external funding. Although Zitron argues this creates the appearance of broad enterprise demand, in reality, the AI market is far more concentrated.

The AI Hype Faces a Reality Check

Zitron has spent years warning that the AI boom resembles a financial bubble. He warns that hyperscalers are spending hundreds of billions on AI before it is clear whether the eventual returns will justify the cost.

Although many tech executives insist that spending is vital to secure leadership in AI, Wall Street is increasingly demanding evidence that AI spending is translating into revenue and profits. Analysts now want evidence that AI investments are generating meaningful revenue, stronger cash flow, and lasting profits, and not just bigger spending commitments. Whether Zitron is right or not, it does highlight growing scrutiny of the industry's massive AI spending.

The Billion-Dollar Gamble

Only time will tell whether Zitron's bleak outlook comes true. Supporters insist that revolutionary technologies don't just become profitable overnight. They point to the internet, smartphones, and cloud computing as examples of innovations that needed massive upfront spending before producing substantial returns.

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However, sceptics warn that today's AI spending comes with greater financial risks. If AI demand slows or leading AI developers struggle to become sustainably profitable, the massive infrastructure build-out may become harder to justify financially.

For now, the biggest tech companies remain convinced that AI is worth the gamble. As AI investment reaches new highs, the debate is shifting from how much companies are spending to whether the industry will ever earn enough to make those eye-watering investments worthwhile.