Grant Gustin and John Wesley Shipp paid their respects to Logan Williams who died mysteriously at the age of 16 on Thursday, at his home in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.

News of the young actor's untimely passing reached his former co-stars Gustin and Shipp, who each shared their wonderful memories of the actor through photos. Gustin shared a picture taken in 2014 of himself, Jessie L. Martin (Joe West) and the then 10-year-old Williams smiling happily at the camera.

"I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them," Gustin wrote on Instagram, adding, "Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."

Meanwhile, Shipp, who plays the older Barry Allen in an alternate universe of "The Flash," shared a collage of photos of Logan. He admitted that he is "heartsick to learn of Logan Williams' death at 16." He remembered the actor as someone who was very committed to playing young Barry Allen. Shipp shared that everyone on the show "missed him" once we moved past that part of the story."

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williamsâ€™ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Loganâ€™s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC April 3, 2020

the actor that played young barry allen passed away ! ðŸ’”. my condolences to logan williamsâ€™ family & friends pic.twitter.com/lH1FofKZ8D — xo âœ¨ (@anakinspatton) April 3, 2020

Logan also appeared in Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart" and his former co-stars paid their respects to the actor and shared their prayers for his family following his death.

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! ðŸ˜­. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth #Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip #myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB — Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the passing of #WhenCallsTheHeartâ€™s Logan Williams. Sending condolences to his loved ones today. He will always be in our hearts. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/xpFtaro3d5 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) April 3, 2020

It is with the saddest of heart that I learned my When Calls The Heart brother Logan Williams passed away yesterday. He was a fun, intelligent leader and sweet young man about to turn 17 this month. My family and I will miss him and our love and thoughtâ€¦ https://t.co/DjtJu60z6I pic.twitter.com/1GniOgsy0z — Gracyn Shinyei (@GracynGirl) April 3, 2020

Marlyse Williams, the actor's mother, said she is "absolutely devastated" at her son's sudden death. She also expressed her sorrow that she cannot grieve with her family because of the social distancing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She is mourning alone and her only communication is through email, phone, and social media.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild. It's hard," she told Tri-City News.

Williams' agent, Michelle Gauvin, said that the young actor's family is "in shock and mourning." He remembered Williams as "an exceptional talent, with a kind heart, and an infectious spirit." Williams also appeared in "Supernatural" but he is best known for playing the young Barry Allen in "The Flash."