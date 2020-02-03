Following the much-awaited winter premiere, "The Flash" season 6 is set to air episode 11, Valentine's day special. After the recent upheaval during the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," things are about to slow down for some of the members of Team Flash as they try to reconnect with love. Here is everything you need to know about this segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 11. Do not read further, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The eleventh episode of the sixth season of "The Flash" is titled "Love in the Air" and fans are promised to get a glimpse at a few rare romantic moments. According to the official description of the upcoming episode, Barry Allen And Iris West decide to celebrate Valentine's Day together. The fan-favourite couple goes for a romantic dinner to spend a few moments of peace and calm; however, they are interrupted by someone unexpected.

Barry's old enemy, Amunet Black, the crime lord of Central City, returns. And she makes her presence felt immediately after her return. This is not the first time Amunet and Barry will come face to face. The two have crossed paths on several occasions. While we are yet to learn what are the bigger threats after the events of Crisis, Amunet remains one of them.

Meanwhile, the other team members of the team Flash are taking some time off to do some fun things. Frost will be taking a holiday this week with a bigger motive. She is bent at bringing love to Allegra's life by helping her reconnect with an old love.

That's it for episode 11. Fans are informed that the promo for the said episode is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of winter premiere episode 10 titled "Marathon." This happens to be the first post-crisis episode detailing the aftermath of the multiverse war that almost saw the end of the worlds.

"The Flash" season 6 episode 11 airs Tuesday, February 11 on The CW.