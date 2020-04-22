Almost after a month, The CW series "The Flash" season 6 returned. After airing its long-anticipated episode 16 "So Long and Goodnight," the show is now set to air episode 17 next week. So, are you curious to find out what's happening next in Central City? Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" Season 6 episode 17. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The sixteenth episode of the sixth season of "The Flash" wherein Black Hole's new recruit Rag Doll goes after Joe and attempts to kill him. Joe refuses Singh's idea to protect himself and takes matters into his own hands. And Ralph reunites with his wife Sue in an awkward reunion. Iris starts to learn more about Eva's intention: revenge. She commands Iris to force Barry into using all his speed and power.

Moving on to "The Flash" season 6 episode 17. The upcoming segment is titled "Liberation" and as per the official synopsis via Spoiler TV, big changes are expected for the star couple of the series Barry and Iris.

While the information in the synopsis remains scarce, we know that the upcoming segment is going to focus on Barry and Iris' personal life particularly after Barry and Mirror Iris reach a breaking point. The events of the past forces Barry to reflect on his life with Iris and make suitable changes. The details remain vague; therefore, fans will have to wait another week to find out what's coming next for the couple.

Another storyline episode 17 revolves around Eva and her evil intentions. Though we don't know much about her plans, however, she is going forward with a daring move.

Meanwhile, the promo teases some highly anticipated moments wherein when Barry finds out that he is not living with his wife, but an imposter. In the clip, he is ready to save her and not "let her down"

"The Flash" season 6 episode 17 airs on Tuesday, April 28.