"The Flash" season 6 episode 3 airs next week and it will feature some big reveals. Meanwhile, Barry will prepare the team for the disastrous consequences of the Crisis. Here is everything we know so far about the next installment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 3.]

The third episode of "The Flash" season 6 is titled "Dead Man Running" and we see Barry Allen, aka The Flash is pretty much preparing for the worse. By now, he is certain that the world is in danger and so are they.

"There is always going to be a crisis or some metahuman threatening to take the life that you love," Barry Allen tells Killer Frost in the promo.

"We are living in a borrowed time," he adds.

As the events of "Crisis of Infinite Earth" approach, Barry Allen knows that the battle is inevitable, and he may not be able to change the timeline. There are high chances he may not even come back to Earth. Therefore, he must prepare the world without Flash.

The promo for The Flash episode 06X03 gives a glimpse of Sendhil Ramamurthy's villainous character Ramsey Rosso or Bloodwork. In the clip, Rosso talks about the imminent threat in the city that has the strength of 10 men and growing stronger day by day.

The official synopsis for "The Flash" season 6 episode 3 suggests that Barry realises the Crisis is fast approaching and he decides to prepare a member of Team Flash for "life without him." Most certainly, this member of the team is Killer Frost. He will put her in charge to fight a terrifying metahuman who is out there creating chaos in Central City. Meanwhile, fans must prepare to find out some long-buried family secrets of Ralph Dibny's family. He is going to uncover some family details that will contribute to the development of his storyline in the future.

"The Flash" season 6 stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny.

"The Flash" season 6 airs Tuesdays on The CW.