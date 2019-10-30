There is nothing that can save Central City from "The Flash" season 6 big bad Ramsey Rosso, also known as Bloodwork, except Barry Allen himself. However, in his journey to save the world, he may have to sacrifice himself. But before that happens, Cisco will do everything possible to save Barry Allen from the consequences of the fast-approaching Crisis of Infinite Earths. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 5 are out and it is hinting at the return of a familiar face. Here is everything we know so far about the next segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 5.]

The fifth chapter of "The Flash" season 6 is titled "Kiss Kiss Breach Breach" and suggests that things are getting intense for the Team Flash leader. According to the official synopsis, Danny Trejo's feared hunter of breach criminals returns. He is expected to assist the team in their attempt to stop Ramsey, who has created quite a terrifying impact on Central City. With Breacher returning to the scene, it is certain to bring back some old memories for Cisco, who once shared a warm relationship with his daughter Gypsy until the day it all changed.

Meanwhile, Barry is certain that Cisco should step into his shoes as the Team Leader when he is gone. Unfortunately, Cisco is not certain if he is the right fit for the role. In "The Flash" season 6 episode 5, Cisco's belief is toppled when he discovers the news of a shocking murder.

Elsewhere, Killer Frost gets into action and take things in her own hands. She thinks that no one else but herself can hunt down Ramsey. How far will she succeed in her mission?

In the meantime, the promo for "The Flash" season 6 episode 5 teases what happens when Barry leaves Cisco in-charge. Unfortunately, he is unable to differentiate between "fantasy" and "reality." All of it appears black and white to him. Fans of Cisco are assured that this is going to be one of the best episodes for him and it will unfold how things change for him.

"The Flash" season 6 airs Tuesdays on The CW.