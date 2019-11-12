'The Flash' season 6 episode 6 will not be airing this Tuesday. Fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can find out what happens next as Barry Allen prepares himself and his team for the events of 'Crisis on Infinite Earths.' Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash' season 6 episode 6. So, steer away immediately if you don't want to learn more about it.]

Previously, we saw how Barry Allen tries to convince and prepare Cisco for the world without The Flash. Barry leaves Cisco in charge and takes a vacation with Iris. And things take an unexpected turn when Breacher appears and reveals that Cynthia was murdered.

Moving forward, "The Flash" season 6 resumes the run next week with episode 6 titled "Licence to Elongate." As the name of the segment suggests, the show's supporting hero Elongated Man or Ralph Dibny will take centre stage and prepare for the consequences of the war that may leave Barry Allen dead.

By the look of the promo and synopsis for "The Flash" season 6 episode 6, it is certain that Barry and Ralph will be spending time together for an important mission. The two Central City heroes will be going undercover and attending an event that appears to be a "party for criminals."

During their mission, Barry wants Ralph to learn some important lessons for life after "Crisis on Infinite Earths." However, things don't go as expected, and Ralph ends up teaching Barry a pivotal lesson. Is Ralph ready to take the lead in The Flash team?

Elsewhere, Cecile will be helping Chester P. Runk to reclaim his identity. And in an unexpected twist, Cecile experiences a moment of self-discovery.

'The Flash' season 6 airs Tuesdays on The CW.