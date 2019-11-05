Even though the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is weeks away, team Flash is struggling to deal with the possible consequences of the multiverse collision. As for Barry Allen, the superhero of Central City who may not make it through is invested in preparing his team for the world without him. "The Flash" season 6 episode 6 will see him move forward with his plan as he shifts his focus on another important team member to prepare for the responsibility when he is gone.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 6.]

The upcoming episode is titled "Licence to Elongate" and it puts Ralph Dibny, aka Elongated man, at the centre. According to the official synopsis for "The Flash" season 6 episode 6 as on Spoiler TV, Ralph will be going on an undercover mission.

After spending weeks to convince Cisco for the world after The Flash, Barry turns his attention towards Elongated Man. He attempts to prepare him for the ramifications of the Crisis, wherein the Flash must sacrifice his life in order to save billions from the massive destruction across the multiverse. Barry's plan doesn't go as expected and Ralph ultimately ends up teaching Barry a lesson.

Earlier, "The Flash" actor Hartley Sawyer spoke with Syfy and assured his character Ralph Dibny is not the same guy we first met as the Crisis approaches and it is certainly going to impact him in a big way.

"The idea of having to face the loss of Barry Allen is totally going to take the wind out of Ralph's sail, and it will for the team as well, but it's going to hit Ralph very hard because he really loves Barry. I don't think Ralph can imagine what his life would be like without Barry Allen," Sawyer said in the interview.

Meanwhile, episode 6 sheds some light on Cecile. As she tries to help Chester P Runk in his recovery, she experiences a profound moment of self-discovery.

Promo for the upcoming segment is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 5 airing Tuesday wherein Cisco learns about a shocking murder that topples Barry's plan to make Cisco the leader of the team after he is gone. And Killer Frost makes an attempt to defeat the big bad Ramsey Rosso or Bloodwork.

"The Flash" season 6 airs Tuesdays on The CW.