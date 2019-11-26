"The Flash" season 6 episode 8 will be in continuation of the two-part midseason finale kicking off November 26. As per the spoilers and details, it seems like it's the end of the world as the team Flash struggles to take control. Here is everything we know so far about the last episode of the year 2019, the one before the epic arrowverse crossover 'Crisis on Infinite Earths."

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 8.]

The Flash season 6 midseason finale is titled "The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2" and it features Barry Allen's final days on Earth. As the team gears up for the epic war and events of Crisis, they know that they must prepare for the world without the scarlet speedster, who has been long predicted to meet his fate during the course of the war.

According to the synopsis for "The Flash" season 6 episode 8, Barry Allen becomes the victim of his latest nemesis Bloodwork's wrath. He will find himself infected by Ramsey Rosso, who is on the path of bringing destruction to the earth. The monstrous villain infects the Central City hero with hallucinogenic contagion as he is on the brim of his death in the impending Crisis events.

Barry finds himself surrounded by Iris and Cisco who are struggling to help him recuperate before he loses himself forever to Ramsey's treachery. Meanwhile, the rest of the Team Flash is at work to regain control over their territory of Central City as Bloodwork's army continues to grow and unleash havoc.

While Bloodwork looks invincible for now, The Flash team is determined to put up an epic fight. Therefore, it is expected to be thrilling to see how it all works out. Whatever we are witnessing now is a part of the upcoming "Crisis" crossover.

"The Flash" season 6 features Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Candice Patton as Iris, Carlos Valdes as Cisco, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork.

"The Flash" season 6 episode 10 airs Tuesday, December 3 on The CW.