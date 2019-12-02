Following the midseason finale, "The Flash" season 6 airs the highly anticipated episode 9 which happens to be "The Flash's" episode of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. This will be the third part of the annual Arrowverse event which is dubbed to be the most ambitious one in all six crossovers. Here is everything we know about the given chapter.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 9 "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three." Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

"The Flash" has been building up to the events of "Crisis" since the first episode of season 6 that made the big reveal about the self-sacrifice Barry Allen must make during the "crisis" in order to save the multiverse. Throughout the season, Barry has been preparing his team for the world without Flash. However, fans are hoping that the show's repeated proclamations might just be a part of a major plot twist.

According to the official synopsis for "The Flash" season 6 episode 9, Black Lightning will be joining the team in their endeavour to stop Anti-Monitor. In the third chapter of "Crisis", Black Lightning will come on board after Pariah approaches him for help. The decision of recruiting Black Lightning on the team against Anti-Monitor comes after The Flash-90 reveals his experience from battle in "Elseworlds."

During this hour and with the help of Black Lightning, Cisco, Barry and Killer Frost devise a plant that could be one chance of saving them all including Barry. Elsewhere, Iris opens her heart to Ryan Choi, and Oliver and Diggle find themselves in a familiar place.

More details about the upcoming episode were revealed through recently released photos of the episode. According to Entertainment Weekly, episode 9 will see Cisco become Vibe again. This will be the first time we see him in this avatar after he gave up his powers in season 5 finale. More images give a glimpse of the rest of the Arrowverse and DC superheroes as they come together for the epic battle.

"The Flash" season 6 episode 9 airs Tuesday, December 10 on The CW.