'The Flash' season 6 is set to air two-part midseason finale before it goes on a hiatus for the holiday season. Episode 7 airing next week is the first part of the fall finale, right before the highly anticipated "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. Here is everything we know so far about it.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 7. Steer away immediately if you don't want to learn more about it.]

Fans must note that whatever we are witnessing now will all build-up to the massive "Crisis" war coming up in December. As we approach the crossover, the show completely shifts its focus towards the scarlet speedster and the big bad Bloodwork or Ramsey Rosso.

The synopsis for "The Flash" season 6 episode 7 suggests difficult challenges for Barry Allen. The upcoming segment is titled "The Last Temptation of Barry Allen: Part 1" and it will see Barry at the threshold of his impending death. Meanwhile, Bloodwork is in full swing at his job of destructing the planet. He unleashes his havoc on Barry by infecting him with a shadowy, hallucinogenic contagion. This puts Barry in a tough spot forcing him to question all his beliefs and work that he has done in the past.

The new stills from the episode as on Spoiler TV reveals that Barry will be revisited by his long-dead mother, Nora Allen. The two are seen caught up in an intense moment. More photos tease an emotional moment between Barry and Joe West. All of it is happening right before Barry's death during the "Crisis."

In addition, Barry's wife Iris, who is a reporter in Central City, discovers a massive conspiracy. Details of which will be revealed during the episode.

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 7 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 6 airing Tuesday, wherein Barry and Ralph are going undercover for a secret mission. During this adventure, Ralph teaches Barry an important lesson, revealing himself as a potential leader of the Team Flash after Barry's death.

"The Flash" season 6 airs Tuesdays on The CW.