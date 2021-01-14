Jon Cor is joining "The Flash" season 7 in a recurring guest role as DC Comics villain Mark Stevens a.ka. Chillblaine.

The 36-year-old Canadian actor will portray the role of a "charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology." If he is not "breaking into corporate safes, he's busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style." Chillblaine, armed with his own cold weapons, becomes "a new thorn in the side of Team Flash"

Mark Waid and Craig Brasfield created the character and debuted him in the 1991 issue "Flash (Volume 2) Annual #4". Chillblaine is the name used by those who have become boyfriends to Lisa Snart, a.k.a. Golden Glider, who is the sister of Captain Cold, played by Wentworth Miller in "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." They are characterised as being "strong and handsome" but not very smart.

TV Line first broke the news of Cor's casting in "The Flash" season 7. He is best known for his role in Freeform's supernatural teen drama series "Shadowhunters," where he played the traitor Hodge Starkweather for two seasons. His other TV credits include "Being Human," "Supernatural," 'Being Erica," "Life with Derek," "Suits," and "Degrassi: The Next Generation," to name a few.

"I really couldn't feel more genuinely honoured, excited, or devoted to this layered and dynamic character, moving and meaningful show, and welcoming, bonkers-talented team," Cor wrote on Instagram to news of his casting in "The Flash" season 7.

Chillblaine is not the only villain Team Flash will be up against in the season. Showrunner Eric Wallace previously confirmed that Godspeed will also wreak havoc as one of the season's big bads.

"I want to make sure new fans — especially young new fans who are reading the comic book right now — are welcomed to the show, so it's not just Silver Age villains and Bronze Age villains," he said during "The Flash's DC FanDome" panel in August.

The appearance of Chillblaine and Godspeed in "The Flash" season 7 comes in the wake of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) ultimately defeating Mirror Master Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor). He inevitably also unleashes "an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team and his marriage apart."