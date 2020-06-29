'The Flash' season 6 was forced to cut short and concluded earlier than originally planned due to coronavirus outbreak. This is apparently going to impact the start of season 7. According to the showrunner Eric Wallace, a "major twist" is coming early in the season.

Eric Wallace revealed the details about "The Flash" season 7 in an interview with TV Line. The CW series had originally planned 22 episodes for season 6. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was forced to close with episode 19 as the final three were yet to be filmed. Even though the spontaneous finale provided fans with an excellent storyline and a major cliffhanger, it is said that the showrunners are working their way to include the remainder of events in the new season.

"Because this is The Flash, there's a huge twist at the end of every season, and that twist is now kind of coming in the middle of the [start of the] season," Wallace said. "And that has really affected our storytelling for all of Season 7."

"The Flash" season 6 finale episode ended with Eva McCullough killer her husband Joseph Carver and revealed herself in public as the victim of a crime syndicate and framing Sue for the murder of her husband. Meanwhile, team Flash fails to free Iris from the Mirrorverse.

Even though the showrunner has to reconsider their plans for season 7, Wallace believes it could be "yet another blessing in disguise."

"Amid the horror and the tragedy of what's happening with this pandemic, if we can find some kind of lemonade in the lemon, it's us having to rethink a few things about how a Flash season looks, given this 'narrative unpredictability' to the season," Wallace said.

In addition, the showrunner reveals that they will continue their new storytelling format "Graphic Novels" as introduced in season 6. "The Flash" season 7 will have "more Graphic Novels next year." However, Wallace assures, they are not going to be as fans expect them to be.

"Not only do we know what happens at the end of Season 6, but I could tell you all of Season 7 right now," Wallace said. Season 7 is yet to start production. The upcoming installment is expected to return to The CW in January 2021.